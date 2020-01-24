Carmi-White County

School District #5 is

launching a new mobile

app that helps students,

parents, and community

members know what is

happening on campus,

right from their phones.

Families are using smartphones

as a primary means

to communicate. That’s

why [School] has worked

with Apptegy to create an

app that is custom-built for

mobile. On the app, you can

stay up-to-date with access

to real- time sports scores,

the daily cafeteria menu,

news from administrators,

student stories, and even

emergency notifications.

You can download the app

for free from the Apple App

Store or Google Play.

It’s everything Bulldog

Pride, in your pocket.

Download the app

on Android: http://bit.

ly/34YffQb or iPhone:

https://apple.co/367Cs2B

Visit the district’s new

website: http://www.carmischools.

org