By Rhonda Beason

The Carmi Times

rbeason@carmitimes.com

The Carmi Manor Rehab,

located at 615 W. Webb Street

in Carmi,IL, is a 74-bed skilled

care facility. Carmi Manor

Rehab, was fined $25,000.00

and cited with an “A” violations

and processed between

October-December 2019, by

the Illinois Department of

Public Health. The violations

consist of failure to prevent

resident to resident abuse,

and provide protection from a

resident with a history of sexually

aggressive behavior, and

provide evidence that allegations

of abuse were thoroughly

investigated.

An “AA” violation is cited

when there is a condition or

occurrence at the facility that

proximately caused a resident’s

death. An “A” violation pertains

to a condition in which there is a

substantial probability that death

or serious mental or physical

harm will result, or has resulted.

The Illinois Department

of Public Health (IDPH)

announced the 2019 Fourth

Quarterly Report of Nursing

Home Violators is now posted

on IDPH’S website. The report

contains additional information

about the violations.