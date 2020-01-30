Peoples National Bank has

provided financial services to

Southern Illinois since 1909.

In keeping with our history

and tradition of community

service and commitment to

the education of future civic

and business leaders, Peoples

National Bank has established

an educational scholarship that

assists high school graduates in

continuing their education at

a university, college, trade or

vocational school.

Each recipient of the Peoples

National Bank scholarship

receives a $500 scholarship.

Scholarships are awarded to

students exhibiting positive

leadership and character in

academic, community and

extra-curricular activities.

High school seniors that

would like to apply for a

Peoples National Bank scholarship

should contact their

High School Guidance Office,

stop by their local Peoples

National Bank to pick up an

application or download an

application from www.peoplesnationalbank.

com. The

deadline for completed applications

is March 2, 2020