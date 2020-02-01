MACOMB — With the ongoing call for transparency in government nationwide and the upcoming local budgeting session approaching, City of Macomb has teamed up with Illinois Municipal League to host a public screening of the documentary “All The Queen’s Horses.”

The city will stream the film before the Committee of The Whole meeting at 4 p.m. on Feb. 10 in the community room. The room is located on the first floor of City Hall, 232 E. Jackson St. The film accounts the story of Rita Crundwell, former comptroller for Dixon, Ill., who was convicted in 2012 of stealing about $53 million over a number of years from the City of Dixon. The title of the films alludes to Crundwell’s use of embezzled funds for maintaining a stable with a number of high dollar horses. Her embezzlement case is considered the largest by a municipal official in U.S. history.

According to Macomb Mayor Mike Inman, the municipal league had acquired the rights to show the film for purposes of educating city officials, staff and the general public.

“…To see what went wrong there and to entertain what we have in place here in Macomb,” Inman told the Voice on Friday. “When it came out in theaters, (then city administrator) Dean Torreson and I went to the movie at the cinema because like so many other folks we wanted to know how something like this could happen. Well after we sat through it it became apparent to us how it happened. No checks and balances in place.”

Inman said seeing the film did affirm for he and Torreson that what they were doing with the city was appropriate and that something like what happened in Dixon would not happen in Macomb.

“It gave us this affirmation that we had our ducks in a row,” he continued. “At the same time we are getting ready to get full blown into our budget cycle, and we thought it would be a good opportunity for our aldermen and our other officials to see it.”

Inman noted that while it had been considered to view the film as part of a committee meeting, there were concerns over legally permitted use, so a separate viewing open to the public was arranged at 4 p.m. in the community room. He said some of the discussion of the film may take place during the committee meeting after the film. The public is welcome to attend the committee meeting after the film just as they are able to attend open public meetings at any other time.

Vigilance in government and transparency continue to be of importance to Inman even after seeing the movie and affirming what the city is doing fiscally is right and proper.

“We are always looking for ways to improve, and we would never rest on the idea of ‘We’ve got it; we don’t need to do anything different.’ But it was also affirming. Sometimes in our line of work you have to think, ‘Gosh, this is an awful lot of stuff we have to go through,’ but then you see this movie and think, ‘Darn, it’s a good thing we do.’”

“All The Queen’s Horses” was produced in 2017 and runs one hour and 10 minutes in length. Rotten Tomatoes scores the documentary as “80 percent fresh.”

For questions or comment, email editor@mcdonoughvoice.com.