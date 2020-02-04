The Town and Country
Clovers 4-H club held their
sixth meeting at the U of I
extension office on January
13, 2020. Ten members, three
leaders, and one Cloverbud was
present.
Paul Jackson and Kelsey
Aldrich lead the pledges. Jax
Jordan attended the Federation
meeting on January 9 and Alexus
Gates attended the string art
workshop on January 11.
There are several upcoming
events for members. A
Cloverbud recruitment night
will be held on January 23.
For those participating in
shooting sports, a safety meeting
will be held at the extension
office on January 23 from 6-8
pm.
Leathercraft workshops will
be held on Mondays beginning
February 3rd and excluding
February 17.
On February 8th, there will
be a candle making workshop.
Unit 24 Cosmic Bowling will be
February 21st from 6-8 pm at
Ross Cottom Lanes in Muddy.
Soon, the club will have a
trial judging contest and will
make cookies from the 4-H
cookbook.
Leaders reminded members
to pick out projects so books
can be ordered. At the end of
the meeting, many members
did demonstrations.
Kaitlyn Aldrich showed how
to use a sticker maker. Kelsey
showed ways of reusing Tic-Tac
boxes. Kristina demonstrated
how to use watercolor markers.
Alexus talked about and assembled
her trombone.
Joseph Gates tied a neck tie,
which is a useful skill for both
girls and boys. Paul taught
the club how to make paper
helicopters.
Suzy Jackson showed them
how to make a Post-It note
paper snowflake.
Jax built and flew a paper
Fleur de Loop.
Linus Magnotta made a coin
bridge with British coins and
magnets.
The club also had a special
guest speaker, Amber
Ackerman, who told the
club about the success of the
Christmas Lights of Hope and
how they plan to help the community
with the money that
was raised.
As part of an educational tour,
the next Town and Country
Clovers meeting will be held at
the newly built First National
Bank of Allendale on February
10th at 4:00 pm. Submitted by
Suzy Jackson.