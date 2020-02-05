During an open house held Friday, the First Baptist Food Pantry showed the public their revamped set up.

CANTON-During an open house held Friday, the First Baptist Food Pantry showed the public their revamped set up.

Those coming into the food pantry will now notice a registration table, as well as social service agencies set up to provide help to those who made need it. Also, light refreshments will be provided to visitors and tables are available so they can sit while waiting.

“Our goal is to meet the whole need of the person, not only physical but emotional and social,” said Julie Henderson, a food pantry volunteer who spearheaded the redesign.

“That’s our vision: not to be just a pantry but a resource,” she added.

Once it’s their turn, visitors can grab a shopping cart and obtain dry goods, produce and meat. The amount of items each visitor can take depends on how much supply is available.

“We have a guideline but it’s about meeting the need,” said Henderson.

Food is received through donations and purchased at discount and in bulk from the River Bend Foodbank in Iowa. Dot’s Food in Mt. Sterling is a generous donator, as well as local stories Hy-Vee, Walmart, Aldi and Jimmy Johns who all regularly give bread. They also recently received a grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

“Our biggest challenge is not enough space,” noted Henderson.

Planning and executing the revamp took about three or four months, she said.

The First Baptist Food Pantry saw about 225 people last week and volunteers made 80 home deliveries throughout the county.

Food pantry volunteers also participate in the Buddy Bag program which provides food items to area school children in need so that they will have meals for the weekend.

Approximately 300 children benefit from Buddy Bags with volunteers assembling the bags every Thursday. The schools then distribute the items.

Volunteers are the core of the church’s food pantry; over 60 people are involved in the effort.

One of these individuals is John Grant, who has been involved with the First Baptist Food Pantry since its conception in 1984.

“It was a very important need we found at that time and it just grew from there,” Grant said.

The First Baptist Food Pantry, located at the church at 301 E. Elm St. in Canton, is open every Monday from 9 to 11 a.m. to all in Fulton County.