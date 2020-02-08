BURLINGTON, IOWA-The Canton YMCA Barracudas traveled to Burlington, Iowa for an invitational. The Cudas competed against Burlington Area YMCA, Muscatine, Fort Madison, Keokuk, Stoney Point, Marshalltown and Washington YMCA swim teams. Seventeen Can-Y-Cudas competed in the invitational.
Results:
Bailey Bouc; Female 8&Under; 25 Free; 19.28Y; Second
Bailey Bouc; Female 8&Under; 25 Back; 23.01Y; Second
Bailey Bouc; Female 8&Under; 25 Breast; 26.78Y; First
Leah Creasy; Female 9-10; 50 Free; 44.31Y; Fourteenth
Leah Creasy; Female 9-10; 50 Back; 53.04Y; Ninth
Roe Denny; Male 12-21; 500 Free; 5:44.58Y; First
Roe Denny; Male 12-21; 100 Fly; 1:08.63Y; Fourth
Roe Denny; Male 12-21; 200IM; 2:29.33Y; Third
Eli Eberle; Male 12-21; 100 Fly; 1:00.71Y; First
Eli Eberle; Male 12-21; 200IM; 2:20.01Y; Second
Eli Eberle; Male 13-21; 50 Fly; 26.75Y; Third
James Hammond; Male 12-21; 100 Fly; 1:00.75Y; Second
James Hammond; Male 15-21; 200IM; 100 Free; 52.90Y; Second
James Hammond; Male 15-21; 200 Free; 2.00.01Y; First
Nelson Hand; Male 12-21; 100 Fly; 1:29.84Y; Eighth
Nelson Hand; Male 12-21; 200IM; 2:55.57Y; Sixth
Nelson Hand; Male 13-14; 100 Free; 1:10.19Y; Sixth
Caleb Jochums; Male 9-10; 100 Free; 1:13.64Y; First
Caleb Jochums; Male 9-10; 50 Fly; 38.22Y; First
Caleb Jochums; Male 9-10; 100IM; 1:26.20Y; First
Ethan Jochums; Male 8&Under; 25 Free; 22.02Y; Third
Ethan Jochums; Male 8&Under; 25 Fly; 24.86Y; Second
Drake Miller; Male 13-21; 50 Breast; 32.51Y; First
Drake Miller; Male 15-21; 50 Free; 27.04Y; Fifth
Drake Miller; Male 15-21; 100 Breast; 1:11.78Y; First
Reese Murphy; Female 13-14; 50 Free; 33.83Y; Tenth
Reese Murphy; Female 13-14; 100 Free; 1:14.35Y; Seventh
Reese Murphy; Female 13-14; 100 Back; 1:19.63Y; Fourth
Rylee Murphy; Female 13-14; 50 Free; 30.95Y; Seventh
Rylee Murphy; Female 13-14; 100 Free; 1:10.78Y; Fifth
Rylee Murphy; Female 13-14; 100 Back; 1:19.63Y; Fourth
Corey Richardson; Male 11-12; 50 Free; 40.23Y; Tenth
Corey Richardson; Male 11-12; 50 Back; 45.89Y; Fifth
Corey Richardson; Male 11-12; 50 Breast; 52.74Y; Third
Abby Stevens; Female 12-21; 200IM; 2:35.02Y; First
Abby Stevens; Female 13-14; 50 Free; 29.44Y; Fourth
Abby Stevens; Female 13-14; 100 Back; 1:08.57Y; First
Lauren Walker; Female 9-10; 50 Free; 33.45Y; Second
Lauren Walker; Female 9-10; 50 Back; 46.12Y; Fourth
Lauren Walker; Female 9-10; 50 Breast; 48.07Y; First
Ashlyn Ward; Female 12-21; 200 Breast; 3:06.42Y; Second
Ashlyn Ward; Female 15-21; 50 Free; 32.91Y; Fifth
Ashlyn Ward; Female 15-21; 200 Free; 2:39.33Y; Third
Cooper Ward; Male 9-10; 50 Free; 48.36Y; Twelfth
Cooper Ward; Male 9-10; 50 Back; 1:01.46Y; Seventh
Cooper Ward; Male 9-10; 50 Breast; 1:30.30Y; Fifth
Lyla Ward; Female 9-10; 100 Free; 1:32.33Y; Fourth
Lyla Ward; Female 9-10; 50 Breast; 58.33Y; Sixth
Lyla Ward; Female 9-10; 100IM; 1:44.97Y; Third
Relay Teams:
Lauren Walker, Bailey Bouc, Leah Creasy, Lyla Ward; Female 9-10; 200 Free Relay; 2:42.91Y; First
Rylee Murphy, Ashlyn Ward, Reese Murphy, Abby Stevens; Female 15-21; 200 Free Relay; 2:06.86Y; Second
Eli Eberle, Drake Miller, Roe Denny, James Hammond; Male 15-21; 200 Free Relay; 1:42.60Y