Kids are a large part of our

culture and a primary part of

Huck’s Mission Statement.

The Karing for Kids Program,

now in it’s 17th year, was crafted

by Huck’s to make Christmas

special for those children who

are less fortunate and to give

back to the communities we live

and work in.

Each child selected receives

$150 to enable them to fulfill

their Christmas wishes.

Fundraising is conducted

through corporate sponsorships,

rummage and bake sales,

and many other innovative

types of fundraisers at store

level. 100% of the proceeds

go directly to the Karing for

Kids Program, and the monies

raised at each store STAYS in

that market.

Local health departments and

teachers in the school system

help to privately select the children

in need.

In 2019, our stores raised

$178,222! This was enough for

us to change Christmas for 1,252

children! Although the focus is

on Christmas, donations are

accepted all year long to provide

funds for other special needs

projects such as scholarships,

Special Olympics, supporting

families with children taking

medical treatments, and disaster

relief for kids, all under the

umbrella of “Karing for Kids”.

Although these monies indirectly

help the family, the

monies go directly towards

the child’s needs in every way.

Huck’s is open to helping any

child with special needs.

Huck’s would like to thank all

the associates and customers

in the communities where they

operate for their participation

in this program.