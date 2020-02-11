BY ROBERT BESKOW

Times Sports Editor

JOHNSTON CITY — The CWC Lady Bulldogs used a 29-7 run over the second and third quarters to defeat West Frankfort in the opening game of the Johnston City Class 2A Regional on Monday.

West Frankfort was missing several regulars due to injuries and illness, but set the tone early as the Lady Bulldogs came out sluggish and trailed the Redbirds 9-4 at the end of the first quarter. It was CWC’s defense that got the comeback started, clogging the passing lanes leading to turnovers. The Lady Bulldogs quickly made up the difference in the first minute of the second quarter, tying the game on a 3-point play by Elleigh Gray and moving ahead for good on a 3-pointer from Kadee Milligan. By halftime the Lady Bulldogs were up 20-12.

CWC put the game away early in the third quarter after six straight points by Gray increased the lead to 28-14.

Sydney Lucas led the balanced scoring attack for CWC with 14 points.

“We started out a little lethargic offensively and defensively but we let them play through it. Once we settled in and shots started to fall things worked our really well,” said CWC Coach Clinton Wolff. “All-in-all it was a great effort by our girls.”

1 2 3 4 F

CWC 4 16 13 17 50

WF 9 3 4 14 30

CWC - Sydney Lucas 14, Elleigh Gray 13, Kadee Milligan 11, Mariah VanMatre 3, Greyson Huff 3, Jessica Smith 2, Jasmine Smith 2, Lily Pollard 2.

WF - Makane Cass 9, Chloe Peavey 8, Karsyn Thrash 6, Mazie Burns 5, Lexi McLaren 2.