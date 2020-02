The Lady Giants Frosh girls’ basketball team traveled to Limestone Monday losing 55-37.

The visitors trailed at the end of the first quarter 14-9.

At intermission Limestone had a 24-18 lead over the Lady Giants.

When the end of the third quarter rolled around Limestone had a 12-point advantage, 37-25 before putting the victory away in the fourth quarter.