The 2020 edition of the Fulton County Plat Book is available for purchase at University of Illinois Extension in Lewistown for $30. Premium wall maps are also available for $45.

The 2020 edition of the Fulton County Plat Book is available for purchase at University of Illinois Extension in Lewistown for $30. Premium wall maps are also available for $45.

The office is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4:30 p.m.

Office address is 15411 N IL 100 Hwy, Lewistown, located in the lower level of the Farm Bureau Building.

Money from the sale of these Plat Books goes to Fulton County Support Extension & 4-H Fund (SEFF).

To purchase one by mail, send a check for $30, payable to SEFF, to U of I Extension, 15411 N IL 100 Hwy, Lewistown, IL 61542.

For more information, call University of Illinois Extension, Fulton County, (309) 547-3711.

Traditional landownership maps by township and range, as well as aerial view maps, a land owner index for easy cross referencing, and a general county road map are included in the Plat Book.