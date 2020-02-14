The Canton YMCA Barracuda Swim Team took third place at the Knox County Invitational Saturday, Feb. 1.

GALESBURG-The Canton YMCA Barracuda Swim Team took third place at the Knox County Invitational Saturday, Feb. 1.

The Knox County Invitational took place at the Knox County YMCA in Galesburg.

A total of 31 Cudas participated in the Invitational.

Results:

Avery Bender; Female 14&Under, 50 Free; 34.48Y; Sixteenth

Avery Bender; Female 14&Under; 100 Free; 1:21.09Y; Fourteenth

Avery Bender; Female 14&Under; 100 Breast; 1:44.87Y; Ninth

Bailey Bouc; Female 7-8; 25 Free; 20.40Y; Fifth

Bailey Bouc; Female 7-8; 25 Back; 24.24Y; Fourth

Bailey Bouc; Female 7-8; 25 Breast; 27.80Y; Third

Bailey Bouc; Female 7-8; 25 Fly; 23.60Y; Sixth

Brody Braden; Male 12&Under; 50 Free; 41.78Y; Fourteenth

Brody Braden; Male 12&Under; 200 Free; 2:32.88Y; Fifth

Brody Braden; Male 12&Under; 50 Back; 50.19Y; Ninth

Noah Buhl; Male 14&Under; 50 Free; 28.24Y; Sixth

Noah Buhl; Male 14&Under; 100 Free; 1:03.77Y; Fifth

Noah Buhl; Male 14&Under; 100 Back; 1:18.06Y; Third

Noah Buhl; Male 14&Under; 200 IM; 2:42.60Y; Second

Eli Eberle; Male 21&Under; 50 Free; 24.76Y; Third

Eli Eberle; Male 21&Under; 100 Breast; 1:12.86Y; Fourth

Eli Eberle; Male 21&Under; 100 Fly; 1:01.19Y; Second

Eli Eberle; Male 21&Under; 200 IM; 2:21.14Y; First

Kate Fitzjarrald; Female 10&Under; 50 Free; 46.35Y; Tenth

Kate Fitzjarrald; Female 10&Under; 50 Back; 48.71Y; Tenth

Kate Fitzjarrald; Female 10&Under; 50 Breast; 56.77Y; Thirteenth

Kate Fitzjarrald; Female 10&Under; 100 IM; 1:57.03Y; Tenth

Miles Gates; Male 10&Under; 50 Free; 52.71Y; Seventeenth

Miles Gates; Male 10&Under; 50 Back; 1:01.12Y; Thirteenth

Miles Gates; Male 10&Under; 50 Breast; 1:10.52Y; Seventh

Miles Gates; Male 10&Under; 100 IM; 2:23.70Y; Tenth

Quinn Gates; Male 12&Under; 50 Free; 33.56Y; Sixth

Quinn Gates; Male 12&Under; 50 Back; 43.76Y; Seventh

Quinn Gates; Male 12&Under; 50 Breast; 46.30Y; Seventh

Quinn Gates; Male 12&Under; 50 Fly; 46.12Y; Seventh

James Hammond; Male 21&Under; 50 Free; 24.77Y; Fourth

James Hammond; Male 21&Under; 100 Free; 52.85Y; Second

James Hammond; Male 21&Under; 200 Free; 1:57.13Y; First

James Hammond; Male 21&Under; 100 Fly; 59.86Y; First

Nelson Hand; Male 14&Under; 100 Free; 1:08.08Y; Ninth

Nelson Hand; Male 14&Under; 100 Back; 1:21.77Y; Fifth

Nelson Hand; Male 14&Under; 100 Breast; 1:39.82Y; Eighth

Nelson Hand; Male 14&Under; 200 IM; 2:57.34Y; Fourth

Klaira Hitchcock; Female 7-8; 25 Free; 40.24Y; Fifteenth

Klaira Hitchcock; Female 7-8; 50 Free; 1:31.74Y; Tenth

Klaira Hitchcock; Female 7-8; 25 Back; 48.33Y; Fourteenth

Vivienne Hunt; Female 10&Under; 50 Free; 53.95Y; Twelfth

Vivienne Hunt; Female 10&Under; 50 Back; 59.84Y; Twelfth

Vivienne Hunt; Female 10&Under; 50 Breast; 1:17.62Y; Fourteenth

Caleb Jochums; Male 10&Under; 50 Back; 38.02Y; First

Caleb Jochums; Male 10&Under; 50 Breast; 43.46Y; First

Caleb Jochums; Male 10&Under; 50 Fly; 37.75Y; First

Caleb Jochums; Male 10&Under; 100 IM; 1:23.42Y; First

Ethan Jochums; Male 7-8; 25 Free; 20.08Y; Ninth

Ethan Jochums; Male 7-8; 25 Back; 24.57 Y; Seventh

Ethan Jochums; Male 7-8; 25 Breast; 37.53Y; Eighth

Ethan Jochums; Male 7-8; 25 Fly; 24.34Y; Sixth

Drake Miller; Male 21&Under; 50 Free; 26.66Y; Sixth

Drake Miller; Male 21&Under; 100 Free; 58.51Y; Fourth

Drake Miller; Male 21&Under; 100 Breast; 1:11.86Y; Second

Drake Miller; Male 21&Under; 200 IM; 2:32.74Y; Second

Reese Murphy; Female 14&Under; 50 Free; 32.73Y; Eleventh

Reese Murphy; Female 14&Under; 100 Free; 1:13.88Y; Eighth

Reese Murphy; Female 14&Under; 100 Back; 1:29.25Y; Ninth

Reese Murphy; Female 14&Under; 100 Breast; 1:48.04Y; Tenth

Rylee Murphy; Female 14&Under; 50 Free; 31.42Y; Ninth

Rylee Murphy; Female 14&Under; 100 Free; 1:11.62Y; Seventh

Rylee Murphy; Female 14&Under; 200 Free; 2:33.38Y; Third

Rylee Murphy; Female 14&Under; 100 Back; 1:23.12Y; Seventh

Carsyn Regan; Female 6&Under; 25 Free; 29.15Y Second

Carsyn Regan; Female 6&Under; 25 Back; 43.60Y; Eighth

Carsyn Regan; Female 6&Under; 25 Breast; 40.72Y; First

Kennedi Regan; Female 6&Under; 25 Free; 29.15Y; Fourth

Kennedi Regan; Female 6&Under; 25 Back; 38.73Y; Sixth

Cullen Reneau; Male 12&Under; 50 Free; 37.11Y; Ninth

Cullen Reneau; Male 12&Under; 200 Free; 2:58.48Y; Second

Cullen Reneau; Male 12&Under; 500 Free; 8:15.98Y; First

Cullen Reneau; Male 14&Under; 100 Breast; 1:40.65Y; Ninth

Connor Richardson; Male 7-8; 25 Free; 27.89Y; Fourteenth

Connor Richardson; Male 7-8; 25 Breast; 43.95Y; Ninth

Corey Richardson; Male 12&Under; 50 Free; 38.27Y; Tenth

Corey Richardson; Male 12&Under; 100 Free; 1:26.36Y; Eighth

Corey Richardson; Male 12&Under; 50 Back; 43.04Y; Fourth

Corey Richardson; Male 12&Under; 50 Breast; 49.93Y; Eighth

Parker Richardson; Male 10&Under; 50 Free; 1:03.84Y; Nineteenth

Parker Richardson; Male 10&Under; 100 Free; 2:26.84Y; Tenth

Parker Richardson; Male 10&Under; 50 Back; 1:11.90Y; Eighteenth

Parker Richardson; Male 10&Under; 50 Breast; 1:27.32Y; Tenth

Ellison Robinson; Male 7-8; 50 Free; 1:07.79Y; Sixteenth

Ellison Robinson; Male 7-8; 25 Back; 40.41Y; Seventeenth

Ellison Robinson; Male 7-8 25 Breast; 37.15Y; Seventh

Ellie Sawyer; Female 12&Under; 50 Free; 33.91Y; Eighth

Ellie Sawyer; Female 12&Under; 100 Free; 1:14.76Y; Sixth

Ellie Sawyer; Female 12&Under; 50 Back; 40.17Y; Sixth

Ellie Sawyer; Female 12&Under; 50 Breast; 47.91Y; Fifth

Emily Stambaugh; Female 14&Under; 50 Free; 30.02Y; Fifth

Emily Stambaugh; Female 14&Under; 100 Free; 1:05.80Y; Third

Emily Stambaugh; Female 14&Under; 200 Free; 2:20.55Y; First

Emily Stambaugh; Female 14&Under; 100 Back; 1:17.97Y; Fourth

Abby Stevens; Female 14&Under; 50 Free; 29.41Y; Third

Abby Stevens; Female 14&Under; 100 Back; 1:08.36Y; First

Abby Stevens; Female 14&Under; 200 IM; 2:32.18Y; Second

Abby Stevens; Female 21&Under; 100 Fly; 1:12.99Y; Fourth

Alexa Varvitsiotis; Female 21&Under; 50 Free; 31.78Y; Eleventh

Alexa Varvitsiotis; Female 21&Under; 100 Free; 1:07.68Y; Tenth

Alexa Varvitsiotis; Female 21&Under; 200 Free; 2:28.22Y; Second

Alexa Varvitsiotis; Female 21&Under; 100 Back; 1:19.11Y; Seventh

Lauren Walker; Female 10&Under; 50 Free; 33.34Y; First

Lauren Walker; Female 10&Under; 100 Free; 1:16.03Y; First

Lauren Walker; Female 10&Under; 50 Back; 45.41Y; Sixth

Lauren Walker; Female 10&Under; 50 Breast; 48.76Y; Fifth

Ashlyn Ward; Female 21&Under; 50 Free; 33.13Y; Thirteenth

Ashlyn Ward; Female 21&Under; 200 Free; 2:39.05Y; Third

Ashlyn Ward; Female 21&Under; 100 Breast; 1:28.06Y; Fifth

Ashlyn Ward; Female 21&Under; 200 Breast; 3:07.31Y; Second

Lyla Ward; Female 10&Under; 100 Free; 1:28.81Y; Seventh

Lyla Ward; Female 10&Under; 50 Fly; 50.69Y; Sixth

Lyla Ward; Female 10&Under; 100 IM; 1:43.19Y; Seventh

Lyla Ward; Female 12&Under; 50 Back; 50.33Y; Fifteenth

Relays:

Relay Team B

Lyla Ward, Bailey Bouc, Kate Fitzjarrald, Lauren Walker; Female 10&Under; 200 Free Relay; 2:48.04Y; Second

Relay Team A

Emily Stambaugh, Rylee Murphy, Reese Murphy, Abby Stevens; Female 14&Under; 200 Free Relay; 2:02.97Y; Second

Relay Team A

Corey Richardson, Cullen Reneau, Brody Braden, Quinn Gates; Male 12&Under; 200 Free Relay; 2:36.46Y; Second