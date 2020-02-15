Spoon River College was ranked as the number one community college in Illinois in a study of 46 institutions by Schools.com, a reliable resource for students since 1996.

CANTON-Spoon River College was ranked as the number one community college in Illinois in a study of 46 institutions by Schools.com, a reliable resource for students since 1996.

“We are thrilled that Schools.com recognized the hard work and dedication our students, faculty, and staff have put forward to achieve this recognition,” said Spoon River College President Curt Oldfield.

“When Canton Community College was founded 60 years ago, student success was the highest priority. Today, student success remains our highest priority,” he added.

Looking at factors like affordability, graduation rates, student success after graduation, and student-to-faculty ratio, Spoon River College performed well across many metrics. Notably, Spoon River aims to provide an affordable education – a high percentage of students received financial aid, enabling them to pursue their education.

And among the state’s community colleges, Spoon River’s graduation rate is almost double that of other schools, showing that students who start at Spoon River are able to complete their education goals, a strong sign of an institution’s success in meeting its students’ needs.

Spoon River students had also a much higher-than-average rate of successfully transferring to a four-year college and completing their degree within eight years of starting school — another sign of the community college providing a strong academic foundation for its students.

According to senior managing editor of QuinStreet, Marcelle White, “The difference between rankings from Schools.com and other college ranking resources is that we understand how important it is for students to be able to afford a quality education with a diverse variety of degree programs and learning options. We know that highly exclusive and expensive institutions aren’t the answer for everyone, so we make sure to give extra weight to factors like the availability of distance education, part-time degree programs and other flexibility measures for a well-rounded picture of education in the country.”

To determine the top community colleges in Illinois, Schools.com analyzed data from the National Center for Education Statistics’ Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System (IPEDS), as well as from the U.S. Department of Education’s College Scorecard.

View the complete ranking and methodology at https://www.schools.com/community-colleges/top-community-colleges-in-illinois.

Spoon River College is a two-year, public community college in West Central Illinois dedicated to providing students a quality education. With campuses and Community Outreach Offices in Canton and Macomb and Learning Centers in Havana and Rushville, Spoon River College serves more than 4,000 credit students per year in a 1,566 square miles area including portions of Fulton, McDonough, Mason, Schuyler and Knox counties. For more information, visit www.src.edu.

For over two decades, Schools.com has connected current and prospective students with the tools, resources, schools, career info and more that they can use to find the right degree program for their educational goals and career plans.