MACOMB — To fundraise scholarships for choir summer camps, Macomb High School played host to a dessert auction last Tuesday, February 11, which raised more than $5,000 for its choir students.

Crowds filled the building’s cafeteria from wall to wall, and entertaining the massive turnout were a selection of guest-auctioneers, with intermittent performances from the choir.

Past proceeds have supported several endeavors such as the new choir robes, and providing scholarships to various summer choir camps. In 2017, the auction funded the purchase of a new grand piano for Macomb Schools Choral Department.

In a competition for the spotlight, the event was a head-to-head battle of musical performances against top-notch desserts and gift-baskets, including cakes, cookies, and pies. The event was a live auction, and some of the guest auctioneers for the concert included Executive Director of Macomb Parks District Rachel Lenz, Director of Downtown Development Kristin Terry, Western’s Interim-President Dr. Martin Abraham, Interim Provost Billy Clow, Macomb Mayor Mike Inman, and more.

The results were announced on Facebook late last week, along with photos of some of the volunteer-cooked desserts from family members and friends of the program. The 2020 turnout appears to have maintained its success, with a similar fundraising total to past years.

