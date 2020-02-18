Anyone looking locally for face masks to protect against the seasonal flu or the coronavirus outbreak are of luck. A check of all three big retailers in Kewanee last week revealed that masks here are out of stock.

Wal-Mart had only a handful of allergy masks on the shelf and no way to order any of the masks designed to protect from more serious airborne illnesses. Over at Walgreens, the shelves were bare. One Walgreen pharmacy employee said he didn’t know if any masks would be available in their next shipment due on Friday.

At CVS, a sign placed near the empty shelf read, “Face masks and gloves may be temporarily unavailable due to high demand.”

Spokespersons from all three chains responded to requests for comments about the area mask shortage.

Walmart spokesperson Molly Maj released a statement saying that because of the “Q4 earnings report to be released 2/18, I cannot share any information that could imply positive or negative business performance including information about our supply chain and item in-stock rates.”

Maj included a corporate newsroom link about how Walmart is responding to the coronavirus, which included official actions the company is taking in China.

In an email response, CVS Public Relations Manager Stephanie Cunha said the company is working with the suppliers to meet customer demands for face masks.

“The demand may cause shortages at some stores and locations and we’ll re-supply those stores as quickly as possible,” the email stated.

Walgreens spokesperson Alex Brown said that greater demand has led to the shortage and as with the other two chains, Brown said Walgreens was working closely to monitor the situation and working with their suppliers.

“Because the situation is evolving, we can’t share much more than that,” Brown said.

Statewide, the Illinois Department of Public health has confirmed two cases of the coronavirus. Illinois officials also announced that the state is the first to be able to test for the novel virus. Specimens sent to a IDPH Chicago lab can be processed with results in just 24-hours.

IDPH Assistant Director Evonda Thomas-Smith, was quoted as saying,“The ability to do this testing will mean we will be able to detect any new cases of novel coronavirus earlier and prevent any possible spread. We understand there is a concern about this virus, which is why having test results back quickly can help reduce some of those concerns.”

Worldwide, thousands of cases of coronavirus have been reported. According to information on the IDPH website, the virus is a part of a large family of viruses that cause illness in humans and circulate among animals, including camels, cats and bats. Very rarely do animal coronaviruses evolve and infect people.

“The human coronaviruses are common throughout the world and commonly cause mild to moderate illness in people worldwide. However, the emergence of novel (new) coronaviruses, such as SARS and MERS, have been associated with more severe respiratory illness.”

The symptoms of human coronaviruses include fever, cough and shortness of breath.

IDPH, along with the Illinois Poison Center, has opened a hotline for residents across the state to call if they have any questions about the new coronavirus. Residents in Illinois outside of Chicago can call (800)889-3931 or email questions to DPH.SICK@illinois.gov.