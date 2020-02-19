American Idol Season 14 finalist Clark Beckham will perform a live concert Friday, Feb. 21 at Bishop Hill Creative Commons, located at 309 N. Bishop Hill St, Bishop Hill.

The show will begin with a potluck dinner at 6 p.m., with music starting at 7 p.m. and is open to guests of all ages. A $10-20 donation is suggested.

Clark Beckham's killer vocals and profound music abilities as a multi-instrumentalist has led him on a journey from busking on the streets to performing on national television in front of millions of viewers. Clark gained national recognition in 2015 when he became runner-up on season 14 of American Idol. Since Idol, Clark has been nominated for the Teen Choice award for Music’s Next Big Thing, signed with Quincy Jones, and released his first single "I Need", produced by Steve Jordan.

For more information check out bishophillcommons.com.

To learn more about Clark Beckham visit clarkbeckham.com.