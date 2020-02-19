Canton Ingersoll Wrestling (11-1-1)
Canton (30) versus Coal City (69)
65- Petersen (cc) dec. 4-0 Hardesty (c)
70- Lindemuth (cc) dec. 8-4 M Steele (c)
75- Widlowski (cc) pinned Lawson (c)
80- Jochums (c) dec. 5-3 Houston (cc)
85- Finch (cc) pinned Carrier (c)
90- Widlowski (cc) pinned Lockwood (c)
95- Murphy (c) dec. 10-4 Dehler (cc)
100- Waliczek (cc) maj dec. 11-2 Oaks (c)
105- Harn (c) pinned Skubic (cc)
112- Benson (cc) pinned Hedges (c)
119- Cuddy (cc) pinned Putman (c)
126- Dillon (cc) pinned Dunlap (c)
135- Grant (cc) pinned Marvel (c)
145- Poyner (cc) pinned Greene (c)
155- Ferrari (cc) by FF
167- Williams (c) by FF
185- Eustice (c) pinned Hennings (cc)
215- Brawdy (c) pinned Wallace (cc)
Hwt- Kessler (c) by FF
Exhibition:
Ferrari (cc) tech fall 15-0 Williams (c)
Canton Ingersoll Wrestling (11-2-1)
Canton (35) versus Troy (75)
65- Hardesty (c) pinned Koener (t)
70- M Steele (c) tech fall 17-2 Alvarez (t)
75- Weber (t) pinned Lawson (c)
80- Weber (t) pinned Jochums (c)
85- Maldonado (t) pinned Carrier (c)
90- Boettiger (t) dec. 5-0 Lockwood (c)
95- Murphy (c) pinned Boettiger (t)
100- Grembowicz (t) Oaks (c)
105- Harn (c) pinned Horvath (t)
112- Luckas (t) pinned Siemon (c)
119- Koser (t) pinned Putman (c)
126- Garcia (t) pinned Dunlap (c)
135- Ronchetti (t) pinned Marvel (c)
145- Arteaga (t) pinned Greene (c)
155- Hrvatin (t) by FF
167- Watt (t) pinned Williams (c)
185- Eustice (c) by FF
215- Schmitt (t) pinned Brawdy (c)
Hwt- Kessler (c) pinned Anderson (t)
Exhibition:
70 – D Steele (c) dec. 2-0 Hudson (t)
119 – Beard (DeKalb) inj default Rosich (c)
Canton Ingersoll Wrestling (12-2-1)
Canton (58) versus Sterling (43)
65- Hardesty (c) by FF
70- M Steele (c) pinned Lawrence (s)
75- Lawson (c) by FF
80- Jochums (c) pinned Lyons (s)
85- Westbrook (s) maj dec 10-0 Carrier (c)
90- Lockwood (c) pinned Kenny (s)
95- Murphy (c) pinned Schwab (s)
100- Clemens (s) tech fall 16-0 Oaks (c)
105- Harn (c) maj dec 9-0 Ottens (s)
112- Lidwell (c) by FF
119- Church (s) pinned Putman (c)
126- Mendoza (s) dec 11-4 Dunlap (c)
135- Wilcke (s) maj dec 13-4 Marvel (c)
145- Wolfe (s) tech fall 16-0 Greene (c)
155- Bertlozzi (s) by FF
167- Cordell (s) maj dec 11-2 Williams (c)
185- Pease (s) pinned Eustice (c)
215- Brawdy (c) pinned Allen (s)
Hwt- Kessler (c) by FF
Canton Ingersoll Wrestling (13-2-1)
Canton (60) versus Bloomington (53)
65- Hardesty (c) pinned Satterfeal (b)
70- M Steele (c) by FF
75- Lawson (c) pinned Barlow (b)
80- Jochums (c) pinned Thomas (b)
85- Herald (b) tech fall 17-0 Carrier (c)
90- Lockwood (c) by FF
95- Murphy (c) by FF
100- Oaks (c) by FF
105- Harn (c) pinned Chestnut (b)
112- Misukonis (b) pinned Hedges (c)
119- Kirts (b) pinned Putman (c)
126- Dunlap (c) pinned Cinkovich (b)
135- Hillard (b) pinned Marvel (c)
145- Bennett (b) pinned Greene (c)
155- Meyers (b) by FF
167- Swank (b) pinned Williams (c)
185- Espindola (b) pinned Eustice (c)
215- Campos (b) pinned Kessler (c)
Hwt- Brawdy (c) pinned Kearfott (b)
Canton Ingersoll Wrestling (13-3-1)
Canton (47) versus Cahokia (62)
65- D Steele (c) pinned Agnew (ca)
70- Holman (ca) maj dec 10-2 M Steele (c)
75- Lawson (c) pinned Armstead (ca)
80- Jochums (c) pinned Norris (ca)
85- Carrier (c) by FF
90- Lockwood (c) by FF
95- Murphy (c) by FF
100- Scott (ca) maj dec 12-1 Oaks (c)
105- Harn (c) pinned Robinson (ca)
112- Ellis (ca) pinned Lidwell (c)
119- Trimble (ca) pinned Putman (c)
126- Williams (ca) pinned Dunlap (c)
135- Payne (ca) pinned Marvel (c)
145- Edwards (ca) pinned Greene (c)
155- Simpson (ca) by FF
167- Polite (ca) pinned Williams (c)
185- Holman (ca) pinned Eustice (c)
215- Brawdy (c) pinned Jones (ca)
Hwt- Brown (ca) pinned Kessler (ca)