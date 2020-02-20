The Director’s Academic Honors at Graham Hospital includes the name of students who have achieved distinction at Graham Hospital School of Nursing with a grade point average of 3.50 to 4.00 for the semester

CANTON-The Director’s Academic Honors at Graham Hospital includes the name of students who have achieved distinction at Graham Hospital School of Nursing with a grade point average of 3.50 to 4.00 for the semester. The students named to this honor for Fall 2019 are:

Seniors:

Leah Arnett, Canton

Hannah Monroe, Lewistown

Emily Williamson, Canton

Freshmen:

Jana Eveland, Canton

Jessica Kinsel, Canton

The Nursing Honor Roll includes the names of students who have achieved academically at Graham Hospital School of Nursing with a semester grade point average of 3.00 to 3.49. The students named to this honor for Fall 2019 are:

Seniors:

Taylor Mineo, Canton

Rachel Salrin, Rushville

Juniors:

Criselda Meacham, Canton

Alicia Romine, Canton

Freshmen:

Ashley Bertelsen, Lewistown

Jenna Bowman, Rushville

Whitney Corman, Avon

Ashley DeMay, Trivoli

Jonica Ford, Cuba

Sarah Lehman, Lewistown

Congratulations to all!