CANTON-The Health & Wellness Connection of Fulton County will be holding their spring fundraiser on Friday, March 27 at The Venue in Canton.

Doors open at 5 p.m. Entertainment will be Guys in Ties from Sportz Comedy from Rock Island.

Tickets are $35 each and includes the meal. It must be purchased in advance.

“The HWCFC will have our 10 year anniversary this year in July,” said Administrator Missy Kolowski. “In 2019, we spent $77,697.99 on direct client care alone.”

“We do not take state or federal aid, so fundraising is the main way we survive. We want to be able to change as the needs of our clients change.”

For more information and to purchase tickets, call HWCFC at 649-0048.