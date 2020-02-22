I’m bathed in sunlight as I walk. This is not my typical morning saunter but an afternoon walk through the forest.

I’m bathed in sunlight as I walk. This is not my typical morning saunter but an afternoon walk through the forest. It is windy on top of the ridge so I will quickly make my way to the bottom where I will be out of the wind and warmed by the sun’s rays.

There’s just enough heat to melt away a few inches of the frozen earth. While walking on comparatively level ground the going is easy. A little sloppy on the boots but the chances of taking a header are slim. It’s the ups and downs along the wash outs that worry me. Balance will be the key for I have nothing to catch myself if I fall. In one hand is a camera, the other a tripod, slung over the shoulder is another camera. If I fall all must be saved from the sudden force to the earth. I can do nothing but sacrifice the body to save my most cherished items.

The first eroded portion of my trail will be the worst. I have several feet of nothing but mud going down and nothing but mud going up on the other side. I can see the tracks of deer where they, too, have had a difficult time maneuvering this portion of the hillside. Somehow, I manage, only slighting slipping on both the decline and incline. I pop up on the other side, proud of my mountain goat-like agility.

The wind now blows high above me now, through the tops of the trees. Instantly I feel the warmth from being out of the wind. It’s a sloppy mess down here, however. The melting snow has given the bottomlands a swamp-like atmosphere. But there is life down here. Creatures have been attracted to the Spring-like conditions.

I first see a small buck. It has one antler remaining. The other will not hold on much longer. It’s with a second deer, another buck? If so then it has already dropped both its antlers. We gaze at each other for a few minutes before they move off, heading up and over the ridge.

In a dry spot I see several Robins raking through the leaves, looking for any speck of food they can find. I see six, seven and then eight. I find a dead log and take a seat to watch. They are no more than 10 yards away. They seem to be finding food but the morsels they are kicking up must be microscopic in size for I can see nothing. Buried in the midst of the leaf litter must be thousands of tiny organisms, food for the Robin yes, but they would have to eat nonstop all day just to get their bellies full.

In a tree above them are two Brown Creepers. Tiny little birds that find their meals hidden under the tree bark. The going must be tough for them as well, but they manage. They feed this way all winter long. Tiny insects bury themselves under the bark to survive the winter where then the Creepers will hunt them.

Cardinals are calling. It’s their Spring call. It’s a pleasant and very warming chorus as it serenades the bottomlands. Spring is coming and the creatures here sense it.

I set one camera on the tripod to shoot some video. While I’m dry sitting on the log the ground below me is a mush pit. Trying to get the camera set up properly I must kneel down on the watery carpet of mud and leaves. Instantly I am soaked from the knees down.

While in the bottoms I decide to do some shed hunting and move on. Even more water and I find that my boots are not so waterproof. Now my feet are soaked and to top it off I realized that I had left my tripod back at the downed tree where I was sitting. I re-trace my steps back though the watery jungle to where I had left the tripod but I do not see it. I am at the right tree? Right? The tripod was sitting on the opposite side from where I was standing, hidden from my view.

Grabbing the tripod, I moved off in the opposite direction and decided to make my way back up the ridge to check out the raccoon tree. I have to make this stop every time. I’m not sure why because they are just raccoons, but they give me joy when I do get to see them.

I peer up at the circular hole in the tree. I see nothing at first but then make a few taps on a tree limb that lay on the ground. In the darkness of the hole I can now see a face. The raccoon gives me a long stare. Then I can see the ears of another raccoon and then only briefly see its face. The raccoon keeps a close eye on my motionless body but the second I move the raccoon disappears from sight. I decide to do the same and leave the courting couple in peace.

The wind now bites at the fingers in my fingerless gloves. My wet legs and feet are numb with cold. Time to head for home, but I better check out the pond first.