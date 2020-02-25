A young lady who attends

Washington Attendance

Center believes that people

are no longer safe in their

homes, at their school,

during a church service, at

a ball game or at Wal-Mart.

“It isn’t up to us anymore.

It’s up to the people who

decide to have a random

shooting. They decide where

and when and nobody knows

till it’s too late. It’s creepy,”

she told the Times. “You

hear on the news about home

invasions where a family is

just watching TV or something

and all of a sudden their

door is broken down and

people come into their house

to rob them or hurt them.”

She feels that everybody

should feel safe at school and

at church but the news on TV

tells her a different story. The

news people’s stories make

her feel like she should always

be on guard to notice anything

that might be different

or unusual during her day.

“Nobody is really safe

anywhere anymore and when

I think about it, I get really

scared sometimes,” she said.

“I know that my dad will

protect us. I feel so safe at

my house when my dad is

home with us. I can go to

sleep without a care because

he is there. He is not afraid

of anybody or anything and

he would stand up to anyone

who broke into our house

to try to hurt us, but what

about when mom and I are

out shopping? Daddy can’t

just follow us around. He has

things he has to do,” she said.

“The town has put a cop at

the high school. That tells me

that the teachers are worried

too. My church has people

appointed for security and

they watch cameras at all the

doors and parking lot. That

tells me that the churches

are worried. Sporting events

have tighter security now and

that tells me that coaches of

ball teams are worried, and I

just imagine that Wal-Mart

is being extra careful about

watching their cameras now

days. Yeah. It’s getting a little

creepy.”