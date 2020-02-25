The Carmi Rotary club
had a very special guest
on Thursday, February
20th, 2020 as Justice David
Overstreet was the day’s
speaker. Justice Overstreet
told the club that he was a
native of Mt. Vernon, Illinois,
who did his college studies in
Tennessee, before returning
to Mt. Vernon in 1995.
He began his talk with some
memories of long-time Carmi
Rotarian Henry Lewis. Justice
Overstreet told the Rotarians
that he had many, many dealings
with Judge Lewis through
the years, including listening
to a very interesting talk about
Groundhog Day at a conference
one year.
The Justice said he had
started his judicial career as a
trial judge, and he joked that a
trial judge in Southern Illinois
can hear all kinds of cases,
sometimes in the same day.
He moved on from that
post when he was appointed
to the Appellate court due to
a vacancy. He was then voted
in to take that role for a tenyear
term, which he is now
fulfilling.
The main focus of his talk
on Thursday was a side-project
he is currently working on,
which is part of a committee
of 29 folks from across the
state, who are creating a
strategic plan for the judicial
branch of government in
Illinois. As he stated, most
businesses have plans in place
for the future, but this has
never been done in the court
systems. He commented that
the court system has basically
been unchanged for 200 plus
years, even though technology
has advanced at an
incredible pace.
His primary focus on the
committee is under the
heading “Understanding of/
confidence in the Judicial
Branch.
His role is that of improving
the public relations aspect of
the courts, and bringing some
of today’s technology to work
toward that goal.
The overall committee has
adopted an acronym to highlight
the goal of the plan.
The acronym F.A.I.R. is
being used; F for fairness, A
for accountability, I for integrity,
and R for respect.
Justice Overstreet pointed
out that the “respect” in the
name does not mean respect
for the judges or lawyers, but
rather respect for the citizens
who are appearing in the court
system.
The Rotarians quickly discussed
the upcoming trivia
contest, which will be held
on Saturday, March 7th at the
American Legion in Carmi. As
in year’s past, teams need to
be made up of four people, and
the cost for entry is just forty
dollars per team. There will
be four rounds of ten questions
each, from such diverse
topics as: history, sports, pop
culture, the Bible, food, and
many others.
There will be cash prizes
awarded to the top three
teams, and there will be
plenty of finger foods and
drinks on hand for the players
and the spectators. Doors
open around 5:30 with the
first question asked promptly
at six.
In club business, Sheri
Logan won the 50/50 drawing
and managed to claim
the day’s cash prize. Cindy
Conley was named as the
day’s phantom.
The Carmi Rotary club
meets every Thursday at noon
at the First United Methodist
Church on Main Street in
Carmi. Anyone wishing to
learn more about this civic
organization is welcome to
attend a meeting or speak
with any Carmi Rotarian.