The Olney City Council met in regular session on Monday, February 24, 2020 in the City Council Chambers. Rev. John Monroe led in prayer. Councilman McLaughlin was not present for the council meeting.

Items on the Consent Agenda were presented. These items were: Council Meeting Minutes of February 10, 2020, authorization to pay Accounts Payable on February 25, 2020, and the appointment of Leon Stallard to the Fire Pension Board. Consent Agenda items were approved.

City Attorney Bart Zuber presented Ordinance No. 2019-39, an ordinance amending Title 39 (Public Services) of the City of Olney Municipal Code. Zuber stated that he had researched how the City Ordinance and the Illinois State Law interacted with each other. Zuber stated that previously the section pertaining to water was permissive (i.e.: Clerk MAY file) while the section pertaining to sewer stated that the Clerk SHALL file. Zuber stated that both sections are now permissive. The ordinance reads, “Whenever a bill for water or sewer service remains unpaid sixty (60) days after it has been rendered, the Clerk may file with the Recorder of Richland County a notice of lien claim.” Section 13.04.200 of the Ordinance, which pertains to Liens Claim, now states “Per 65 ILCS 5-11-139-8, charges for water and sewer service are a lien upon the premises whenever such charges are delinquent. Under this Ordinance, charges are deemed delinquent if said charges remain unpaid sixty (60) days after billed.” Zuber stated, “The City will only go forth and file liens for owner occupied units.” Zuber clarified that Illinois State Law allows the City to either sue the tenant or place a lien. However, the City will not do both. A motion passed to accept the Ordinance changes.

City Manager Barker presented a list of pool fees from Newton and Flora to compare with Olney’s fees. Olney and Flora both charged $3.00 admission for children and seniors while Newton’s admission rate was $2.50. Additionally, Newton was the only town to have a special senior pricing as they charged $1.50 after 5:00 p.m. Adult admission fees were different at each town. Flora charged $3.00, Newton charged $4.00, while Olney charged $3.50. As a result of the minimum wage increase the council discussed operating costs. Councilwoman Fehrenbacher asked how much fees would have to increase as a result of the minimum wage increase. City Treasurer Guinn indicated that the 2019 - 2020 pool budget currently has a $10,000 surplus, without capital expenditures. She further explained that it is difficult to tell a true pool profit or loss as all the recreation fees are lumped together. Mayor Lambird stated that in his opinion the council should wait until next year to raise fees. Councilman Eyer felt if fees are going to be raised, it should be this year. In his opinion, people will be more understanding due to the increase in minimum wage. The topic was held for future meetings as recreation fees won’t begin to be collected until May 1st.

City Manager Barker presented an ordinance required to be amended as a result of the new cannabis laws. The Drug-Free Workplace Policy & Employee Drug Testing Policy of the City of Olney Municipal Code were each deleted in their entirety and amended. No discussion was held and the amended ordinance was approved.

City Manager Barker also presented an ordinance adopting a Revised Drug & Alcohol Abuse Policy for Drivers Who Hold a Commercial Driver’s License. Barker stated that this policy was also required to be amended as a result of the new cannabis laws. The ordinance states that “the Illinois Municipal League Drug/Alcohol Compliance Testing Program through the Mid-West Truckers Association has developed a revised Drug & Alcohol Abuse Policy which must be adopted by the City Council of the City of Olney.” The ordinance was approved.