The IESA 7th Grade Regional Volleyball Tournament will be held March 2-5 at Ingersoll Middle School.

Participating are Canton, Dunlap Middle, Dunlap Valley, East Peoria Central, Macomb, Pekin Broadmoor and Pekin Edison.

Admission is $3 for K-8 students and senior citizens aged 62+ and $5 for HS students and adults.

Monday, March 2

Game 1: 4:30 p.m., Dunlap Valley vs Pekin Broadmoor

Game 2: 20 min after previous match, Pekin Edison vs EP

Game 3: 20 min after previous match, Dunlap Middle vs Ingersoll

Tuesday, March 3

Game 4: 4:30 p.m., Macomb vs Winner Game 1

Game 5: 20 min after previous match, Winner Game 2 vs Winner Game 3

Thursday, March 5

Championship: 5 p.m., Winner Game 3 vs Winner Game 4