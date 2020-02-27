Emma Zimmerman, Canton, a Music / Anthropology major at Illinois Wesleyan University, is a member of Illinois Wesleyan University's Collegiate Choir, making six appearances on the 2020 spring concert tour Feb. 29 - March 20.
BLOOMINGTON-Emma Zimmerman, Canton, a Music / Anthropology major at Illinois Wesleyan University, is a member of Illinois Wesleyan University's Collegiate Choir, making six appearances on the 2020 spring concert tour Feb. 29 - March 20.
The Collegiate Choir's itinerary includes performances in South Africa and Illinois.
In South Africa, the Choir will present a joint concert with the University of Stellenbosch Chamber Choir at the renowned Woordfees cultural arts festival in Stellenbosch.
This festival is the largest of its kind in the country and includes music, visual arts, theatre, writers and film festivals, among other offerings.
The Collegiate Choir is the first American choir to be invited to perform at Woordfees. The Choir will present additional concerts in the Cape Town and Stellenbosch areas, including a performance at a rural township school.
Illinois Wesleyan University Collegiate Choir 2020 Tour Itinerary
Saturday, Feb. 29, 7:30 p.m.
Emmanuel Episcopal Church
203 S. Kensington Avenue
La Grange
Tuesday, March 3, 7:30 p.m.
Asbury United Methodist Church
196 S. Harrison Avenue
Kankakee
Friday, March 6-Monday, March 16
Concert Tour in South Africa
Friday, March 20, 8 p.m.
Wesley United Methodist Church
502 E. Front Street
Bloomington