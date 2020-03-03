I don’t get it. When
I was a kid I read
all about the Pony
Express and how they
delivered mail two thousand
miles in 10 days. The
delivery was by young
men, that today would be
too young to buy a pack
of smokes, riding wild
ponies on dangerous trails
devoid of fast food and
Wi-Fi. The mail always
got through because it
was so ordered by the US
Government. Neither
tribes of angry Amazon
shoppers nor latte-sipping
Hipsters slowed the
mail. Now, it takes almost
that long to get a post card
from the next county.
The mail isn’t all bad.
Just kidding, the mail is
pretty much all bad. It’s
not the people, it’s the
business. Our service
center is staffed by great
people who are obviously
trapped in a soul-sucking
bureaucratic nightmare.
I’d liberate them, but I
can’t get access to them.
That’s because the counter
in the lobby is hardly
ever open. Once again, no
offense.
This is how it goes. As
a retired Geezer, one of
the highlights of my day
is going to the Post Office
at 10:30 AM for my mail.
It used to be posted at
9:30, but, “progress”.
I often say aloud, “I
wonder whose mail I’ll get
today?” I sometimes get
the mail for everyone in
town named Melton, and
other times for everyone
in town named Charlie.
Sometimes it’s for random
box numbers that contain
a “3” and sometimes not. I
either don’t get my Carmi
Times paper, or I get the
paper for everyone in our
zip code. For a while I
thought I had to deliver
those papers, so I did. I
met a lot of nice people.
The whole mail ritual
lost its charm when it
almost cost me $760.
My grandkid busted his
3rd iPhone and it had to
be sent to the insurer in
Tennessee. We received
a replacement phone and
I put the broken phone in
the pre-paid mailer. I took
a picture of the tracking
number, and dropped it in
the mail box. Two weeks
later I received an email
saying they were charging
me because I hadn’t
sent the phone. I took my
tracking number to the
local post office, but they
had no record of the item.
I tracked the package on
line, but it didn’t show.
I initiated at trace on the
item, with no result at all.
About a month later the
package somehow surfaced
in Memphis, and a
week later it was delivered
near Nashville. I was off
the hook for the $760.
It was all done, except it
wasn’t. In February, near
the 3 month mark, I got an
email from the post office
that they couldn’t find my
package anywhere. They
didn’t even say they were
sorry.
I copied the tracking
number off their email
and entered it in their post
office tracking form. It
showed the package had
been delivered long ago.
The post office couldn’t
find it with their own
tools.
I guess I’ll send a bill
to the USPS for my time
doing their job. As for
mailing a cell phone, I’ll
pass. For about a tank of
gas I could have delivered
the item in person.
I’d have saved weeks of
aggravation.
Maybe I’ll just get a
pony and start a Geezer
Mail Service. If I don’t run
into hipsters I can probably
beat the current mail.
I already have the experience
from delivering the
newspaper.
Fini.
Email Charlie at geezer.
rocker@gmail.com. We
can’t recommend snailmailing
anything, so
stick with the email.