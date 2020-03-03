The Canton Area Chamber of Commerce Government Affairs Committee and the Fulton County Farm Bureau Legislative Committee are co-sponsoring a ‘Meet the Candidates’ event Thursday, March 5.

CANTON-The Canton Area Chamber of Commerce Government Affairs Committee and the Fulton County Farm Bureau Legislative Committee are co-sponsoring a ‘Meet the Candidates’ event Thursday, March 5.

It will take place, 6:30 p.m., the Donaldson Center, Wallace Park, 250 South Avenue D in Canton.

The public is invited to attend.

Federal, state, county and judicial candidates on ballots in Fulton County running for nomination in the Tuesday, March 17 Primary have been invited to attend.

Candidates will each be given up to five-minutes to speak.

There will not be a question-and-answer session as part of the event.

Refreshments will be served at the conclusion. During that time, audience members will have an opportunity to speak informally with the candidates.

For more information, contact the Canton Area Chamber of Commerce, 309-647-2677 or the Fulton County Farm Bureau, 309-547-3011.