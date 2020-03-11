The Henry County Soil & Water Conservation District held its 80th annual meeting on Wednesday, March 4, at the Geneseo Moose Lodge.

Resource Conservationist Alley Hulslander presented the Natural Area Guardian of the Year Award to Art French.

"Art has been a member of the Guardians for 15 years and is always ready to put in the manpower and hours to help work on our prairies," Hulslander said. "Art and his wife Sandy are very conservation-minded. They enjoy camping and belong to a hiking group.

"Art has helped with many of our burns at the three prairies that the NAG group maintains and many of the other burns we have provided for local landowners," Hulslander said. "He helps maintain the walking path at Munson by mowing and putting in hours pulling, cutting and treating invasive species in the prairie. This recognition is long overdue."

Board chairman Jerry Snodgrass of Geneseo presented the district's administrative coordinator, Sharon Matson, with an award for 20 years of service.

Cambridge FFA member Colton Stahl gave Matson the 2019 IAVAT Agricultural Education Advocacy Award. IAVAT is the Illinois Association Vocational Agriculture Teachers.

"Sharon is and has been a tremendous supporter of agriculture education and the FFA," Stahl said. "She has demonstrated an exceptional ability to relate well with students and is motivated by her desire to see students succeed and develop a love for agriculture and the environment.

"Sharon has dedicated numerous hours outside her normal job description preparing for and attending numerous functions throughout Henry County," Stahl said.

Hulslander announced the local winners of the 2019 National Association of Conservation District's poster contest. Sponsored by the Henry County district for the 29th year, the contest theme was "Life in the Soil: Dig Deeper." More than 200 entries were received.

The Soil & Water Conservation District donated prizes, including bicyles for winners through sixth grade and $50 gift cards for seventh through 12th grades.

Ariana Favela was the second- and third-grade division winner. She was a student at Irving Elementary School, Kewanee.

The fourth- through sixth-grade division winner was Kameryn Keegan, who was a student at Millikin Elementary School.

Lauren VanDine was the seventh- through ninth-grade winner. She was a student at Geneseo Middle School.

Olivia Konig was the winner for the 10th- through 12th-grade division. She was a student at Geneseo High School.

The theme for the 2020 contest is "Where Would We BEE Without Pollinators?"

Hulslander presented award to FFA chapters from Annawan and Cambridge.

The Land Use Council 2's Envirothon "is a competitive, hands-on interactive learning experience for high school students, where students gain knowledge of the environment and natural resources in five areas: aquatics, forestry, soils, wildlife and an environmental issue," she said.

Sixteen teams from Henry, Rock Island, Bureau, Mercer, Stark and Marshall-Putnam counties take part.

Eight teams from Henry County were at last year's contest in mid-March at Black Hawk College, East Campus, Galva. Two of the teams, Cambridge FFA and Annawan FFA, tied for first place.

The Cambridge team included Gage Miller, Logan Nodine, Colton Stahl, Michael Wiley and Kaiden Vinavich. Their advisor was Trent Taber.

On the Annawan team were Josh Sims, Alex Johnson, Jaidyn Miller, Elissa Dynes and Fayth Koning-Park. Michael Henrekin was their advisor.

Cambridge FFA was recognized for winning this year's Section 3 FFA soil judging contest. The team included Stahl, Victor Snook, Ren Bodnar, Annie Johnson and Kaiden Vinavich.

Snodgrass introduced other board members, including vice chairman Keith VanDeWoestyne of Geneseo, secretary-treasurer Neal Nelson of Orion, director Al DeCrane of Galva and director Josh Curry of Alpha.

Associate directors are Dorothy Brown and Tom Hitzhusen of Geneseo, Jim Larson of Altona, Steve Fairbanks of Colona, Ann DeSmith and Ted Carton of Atkinson, Mark DeDecker and Karen Lyman of Cambridge, John Oliver of Kewanee, Albert Hulting of Sheffield, Pat Martens of Orion, Dwayne Anderson of Lynn Center and Haley Haverback-Grove of University of Illinois Extension.

World Bird Sanctuary of St. Louis presented the program, "Raptor Awareness." Featured were an American barn owl, an Eastern screech owl, a peregrine falcon, a Swainson's hawk and a bald eagle.