The minute-to-minute evolution of coronavirus news, from the reports of new cases to the cancelation of St. Patrick’s Day parades to limiting spectators at the Illinois High School Association state basketball tournament, college basketball tournaments, the NBA and as of 4 p.m. ET Thursday the canceling of MLB SpringTraining is changing how we cover the community and events.

We have assigned Bethany Jarvis – to work full-time on coronavirus stories with help from her colleagues. You can reach Bethany at countrybench63@gmail.com to share story ideas, news tips or to offer to be a news source.

We will be tracking multiple angles of this important topic and providing news you can use to protect yourself from this pandemic. These stories will be provided free on all of our websites in a special section.

Coronavirus is also affecting how we do our jobs. Given the increased breadth and momentum of the pandemic, many of our reporters will be working remotely or from home. And we are closing our lobby temporarily to decrease the risk of accidental exposure to those who must perform their duties at our facility. It’s a safeguard likely being used in other businesses throughout central Illinois.

Due to the coronavirus affecting so many people, our

Gannett corporate office has put out a memo throughout the company that our foyer will be closed from March 16 through April 5, 2020.

This is an evolving situation and we will continue to update you as things change.

Thanks for reading the Clay County Advocate Press, and please be safe.

Chip Barche is the Editor of the Olney Daily Mail and Editor of the Southern Properties - Olney Daily Mail, Newton Press-Mentor, The Carmi Times, Clay County Advocate Press, Jasper County News Eagle, and the Teutopolis Press - Dietrich Special Gazette.