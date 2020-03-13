Members of the Fulton County Board Tuesday night held a heated discussion on increasing Animal Control reclaim fees.

LEWISTOWN-Members of the Fulton County Board Tuesday night held a heated discussion on increasing Animal Control reclaim fees.

Board members debated an amendment to a 2004 ordinance which outlines Animal Control policies. The amendment is needed as a state law went into effect Jan. 1 that says requires cats to be up to date on rabies shots. The county’s ordinances do not currently address cat inoculations. The amendment also includes an increase in Animal Control reclaim fees.

Currently, reclaim fees for Animal Control are $25 plus an additional $10 each day the animal is at the shelter. The fees are now $50 plus an additional $10 per day the animal is held at the shelter. Dogs who are not up to date on shots will be $100.

Board member Neil Williams voiced his strong opinion on the matter of increasing the fees, citing a research project he completed prior to when the 2004 ordinance was approved.

“The higher the fees, the lower the redemption rate,” Williams said. “We raise their fees, we punish the people there to get their animal.”

He noted that Fulton County has a high number of children with socioeconomic status who benefit from an animal companion.

“They are tax payers in this county, and they’re paying for the shelter,” Williams added.

State’s Attorney Justin Jochums clarified that the $100 fee would apply to dogs who have bit someone and/or have no Fulton County tag.

“Those individuals would have to pay the $100 due to their violating the law,” Jochums said.

Fellow board member Joe Murphy noted that he found the increase to be similar to other counties.

Williams made a motion to amend the ordinance to remove the fee increases. The measure failed with Terry Pigg, John Spangler, Steve Bohler, Mary Deushane, Susan Duquenne, Laura Hepp Kessel, Dan Kumer, Joe Murphy, Jason Myetich and Patrick O’Brian voting against it. Cari Blodgett, Vicki Hoke, Donna Hudson and Warren Potter were absent.

The board then approved the document in its entirety. Voting against the matter were John Taylor, Lisa Thompson, Neil Williams, Cindy Arnett and Nestor Madson.

Similarly, the board also approved an intergovernmental agreement between the Humane Society, Fulton County and City of Canton.

Previously, the county had been paying for utilities, mowing and care of the animals at the facility. Animal Control and the Humane Society operate out of the same building, though the Humane Society owns it and the land.

Deushane, Public Safety & Campground, said the Humane Society will now fund one third of operating expenses with Fulton County paying the remaining two thirds. The County uses a formula to calculate the City of Canton’s contribution; this is based on the number of animal intakes that come from Canton.

Also disputed was a memo requesting that courthouse employees refrain from using fragrance admitting devices, such as wax warmers.

Property & Personnel/Courts Chair Lisa Thompson said that an employee with sensitivity to fragrances asked that fragrance-admitting devices not be used.

Jason Strandberg voiced that those type of memos should come from department heads. Board members questioned whether the memo would lead to other issues regarding fragrances, such as perfume and shaving cream.

“It’s a request to be a good neighbor,” explained Sheriff Jeff Standard, adding that forcing employees to refrain from using perfume and shaving cream would border on infringing their rights.

Thompson added that she had spoken with department heads and no one expressed any concerns with the memo.

The fragrance memo failed with Williams, Roger Clark, Duquenne, Deushane, Kessel, Kumer, Madson, Myetich, O’Brian, Pigg, Strandberg and Taylor voting against it.

In other business, members of the board approved a proclamation recognizing the Lewistown Lady Indians for coming in second place at the IHSA Class 4A State Tournament. They ended their season 33-2.

Those on the Lady Indians basketball team are Odessa Grove, Lydia Cripe, Carli Heffren, Anna Heffren, Kate Heffren, Sydney Shaeffer, Macy Mikulich, Alex Ebert, Libby Hopkins, Avery Smith, Addison Yurkovich and Kaeli Spotloe.

“They make their community proud,” said Coach Gregg Bennett.

In a similar vein, the board also recognized two Special Olympic basketball teams for competing at State.

The Fulton County Board also:

•Approved a resolution in opposition of HB4416 which would prohibit the sale of marijuana within a 1.5 mile radius of continuous unincorporated territory surrounding the corporate limits of a municipality that has prohibited the operation of adult-use cannabis

•Approved a $24,500 bid from GM Mechnical for two air conditioners for the courthouse

•Heard communications from O’Brian that an internal ad-hoc committee has been formed to improve communication between the Treasurer, Assessor and Clerk Offices during tax time

•Heard public comments from Lewis Lashbrook Jr. of Farmington regarding the Illinois Separate Movement which is encouraging Chicago to become its own state; he is requesting that the matter be put on the ballot in order to measure interest in Fulton County and

•Heard another public comment from Joe Schaub of Lewistown who expressed concern over the condition of the intersection of County Highway 4 and Oscar Linn Highway; though in Liverpool Township, the area in question is in the county’s right-of-way.