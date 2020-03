The 2020 Prairieland South Boys’ Basketball All-Conference selections have been announced.

1st Team:

Jaxon Hiel, Senior, B-PC, Unanimous

Jacob Fletcher, Senior, Havana, Unanimous

Jacob Reller, Senior, R/I, Unanimous

Desmond Cardoza, Junior, R/I, Unanimous

John Ross Hess, Sophomore, Lewistown

2nd Team:

Will Hensley, Junior, B-PC

Cooper Allaman, Junior, B-PC

Wandel Campana, Sophomore, Havana

Kruz Chasteen, Senior, Lewistown

Matthew Geltmacher, Junior, West Prairie

Special Mention:

Troy Wickman, Senior, Havana

Lincoln Gooding, Junior, Illini West

Issac Schreacke, Senior, Illini West

Ethan Eskridge, Senior, R/I

Braxton Dunn, Sophomore, West Prairie

Sportsmanship: West Prairie