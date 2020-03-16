The Chamber Luncheon scheduled for tomorrow, March 17th has been canceled.

The Annual Meeting Luncheon scheduled for April 21st has been postponed. It will likely be held in May. Once we have the date confirmed we will let everyone know. Those that have already sent in your RSVP and payment, we will keep those for now. In the event, you sent in an RSVP and will not be able to attend the rescheduled date, we will issue a refund.

Olney Chamber of Commerce Ladies Night scheduled for this Thursday, March 19th will be postponed until Fall. ---REFUNDS ---Tickets should be turned in to the Chamber Office located at 216 E Main within the next 30 days for a full refund. Questions please call the Chamber Office at 392.2241

The Olney Police Department asked that we make certain to pass along to all Restaurants, Bars, Clubs, and Gaming facilities, that after tonight (Monday, March 16) those establishments can no longer conduct business inside their facilities. Restaurants may continue drive thru and home delivery service at this time.

We are a strong, caring community. There isn't a doubt in my mind that we will get through this challenging time if we all look out for one another. We may indeed see further forced closures. This should not cause a panic, we need to follow the directives we are given so we can look back and know that we took every measure possible to protect the lives of the people in our community. These steps are the least we can do to assist our medical professionals that are preparing to be on the front lines of whatever they may be facing. The Olney Chamber of Commerce is here to walk this path with our businesses. We have our sleeves rolled up and are willing to help wherever we are needed. Stay strong, stay positive, and stay safe. (And wash your hands ) :-) As stresses and concerns mount it is important to have a place to connect. We have created a PRIVATE Facebook Group exclusively for Chamber Member Businesses. If you would like a place to chat with other business owners, please answer the questions on the Page and we will approve you. I am part of a few networks like this and they are very beneficial to connect with people going through the same things you are. https://www.facebook.com/groups/274012010437155/?source_id=313814146349

The State is seeking an economic disaster declaration from the US Small Business Administration. This designation would open up federal dollars for the State & for small businesses in Illinois.

Please complete the survey linked. This will help the State receive an economically impacted designation from the Small Business Administration, and in turn, help the state and small businesses receive much needed federal resources.

DCEO is working diligently to secure access to helpful resources for small businesses throughout the State of Illinois at this time.

As you may have heard from SBA’s previous announcement, “SBA will work directly with state Governors to provide targeted, low-interest loans to small businesses and non-profits that have been severely impacted by Coronavirus (COVID-19)”.

As a part of this process, we need to collect information from small businesses that will be negatively impacted. This information will assist us in requesting an economic injury disaster declaration from SBA.