Due to the concerns surrounding Coronavirus (COVID-19), Carle Richland Memorial Hospital has begun screening all patients that come to the hospital. In addition we will not be permitting visitors in the facility unless approved by an Admin team member for special circumstances. Patients who come to the hospital need to know the following:

• A CRMH staff member will meet each patient or visitor at the door. Any individuals who have COVID-19 symptoms will immediately be provided a mask and sent directly to the emergency department.

• Entrances will be reduced to two – the main entrance off of East Street and the emergency department entrance. The main entrance will be closed at 5:00 p.m. and the emergency entrance will be the only accessible entrance after hours.

Patients who feel their symptoms may be related to COVID-19 are asked to first call their providers office or the emergency department before coming in for an appointment/visit so staff can assess them before they enter the building. If the patient has severe chest pain or shortness of breath, call 911 immediately for assistance.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include, dry cough, fever and chest pain. Patients will also be asked if they have traveled recently to any of the countries considered to be at a Level 3 for the virus, or if they have had any contact with someone who has.

Carle Richland continues to follow the advice and information of the CDC and IDPH. For further information or resources, please visit carle.org.