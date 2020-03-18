Diericks Farms of Geneseo was recently honored among the nation’s highest-producing soybean farmers of the region in the 2019 Asgrow ® National Yield Contest. Diericks Farms won the award with an impressive yield of 105.5 bushels per acre with Asgrow AG26X8 Brand.

“Especially during a challenging year like 2019, it’s remarkable to achieve these yields,” said Pete Uitenbroek, U.S. DEKALB ® , Asgrow and Deltapine ® Marketing Lead. “We enjoy partnering with farmers who meet challenges head on and push yield boundaries with high-performing technology, hard work and innovative management practices.”

Among 53 farmers receiving awards, 13 achieved yields of more than 100 bushels per acre in the 2019 contest. Winning farmers were recently recognized at the 2019 Commodity Classic Feb. 27-29 in San Antonio, Texas, with an awards banquet and private concert featuring Drake White.

The Asgrow National Yield Contest first debuted in 2012 and encourages producers to push soybean yield limits. The contest provides farmers the opportunity to innovate and learn more about the latest input technology and management practices for continuing advances in agricultural production.

The Asgrow brand is focused on providing farmers innovative products that offer strong agronomic characteristics and exclusive genetics developed from an industry-leading breeding program for maximizing yield and profit potential. Farmers who plant Asgrow products benefit from strong emergence and early-season vigor, good standability, and protection against yield-robbing soybean diseases for consistent, proven performance.

