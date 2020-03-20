GALVA — The Black Hawk College East Campus livestock judging team missed the COVID19 "bullet" last week on their way to a major contest in Houston.

According to BHE animal science professor and the team's senior coach, Dan Hoge, 13 members of the team and co-coach Kip Wallace, traveling in a BHC mini-bus, had stopped in Missouri last Wednesday for a workout when word came that the Houston Stock Show and Rodeo had been shut down after a person from a neighboring county who had attended a kick-off barbecue with 77,000 other people in late February had just tested positive for the virus.

Wallace and the team immediately turned around and headed home, feeling fortunate they had not been in Houston when the event, scheduled to run March 2-22, was closed. "It was certainly an unusual situation, a first," said Hoge, who has taught and coached at BHE for the past 50 years.

Hoge's son, Mark Hoge, wasn't as lucky.

The son of Dan and Deanna Hoge, of Cambridge, the younger Hoge is an animal science professor and livestock judging team coach at Western Illinois University in Macomb.

He was in a show ring in Houston Wednesday when the news broke that someone who attended an earlier event had tested positive.

"It was about noon," Hoge related. "Mark was judging the junior market lamb show but they let them finish the competition. They got two days of judging in one and named the champion around 10 that night."

Hoge stayed overnight in Houston and left early Thursday morning, taking a flight to Atlanta, then Moline, then back to his home in Good Hope. So far, he has shown no signs of being effected by the virus.

"As parents, we were very concerned," said Dan. "We're just thankful that he's OK."

Blake Bloomberg, BHE's new animal science professor, was in Oklahoma Wednesday standing in line at the airport to board a plane for Houston, where he was scheduled to judge one of the livestock shows. That’s when word came that the Houston competition had been shut down. He turned around and also went home.

Bloomberg was also scheduled to judge a show this week at the Oklahoma Youth Expo in Oklahoma City, billed as "The World's Largest Youth Livestock Judging Contest," which was closed by corornavirus this week.

Hoge said the Houston show, one of the four major national contests in which BHE competes each academic year, was the last of the series for them and other junior college judging teams. Four-year college and university teams judge on a different schedule and are just beginning their season and will be greatly effected by cancellations.

"We had high hopes for Houston," said Hoge, after the BHE sophomore team was reserve overall champion at the Denver Stock Show in January and high team in cattle and reasons.

"We all have to look forward," said Hoge.