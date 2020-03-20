COLCHESTER — In light of recommendations from the CDC and orders from Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker to minimize the spread of the coronavirus, Colchester Mayor Frances Welch has decided to close Colchester City Hall until April 1.

The announcement was made effective Wednesday evening, March 18. In order to keep up with water bills, City Clerk Donna Wetzel said a drop box is available to receive bills, and that city employees will still be working each day as normal.

The drop box will also be available for those looking to sign up for Summer Ball, the city’s summer baseball and softball organization. A Summer Ball Facebook post read that sign-up events planned for Thursday and Friday, March 19 and 20, had been postponed as well to an undetermined date. These events were to coincide with parent/teacher conferences at local schools, which were also cancelled.

Summer Ball was among one of two committees to meet on Monday, March 16. Building and Grounds, the second committee, failed to meet due to no quorum. Two members were missing: Aldermen Will Terrill and Mike Eddy. Terrill was reportedly unavailable due to an unrelated illness, while those at the subsequent Summer Ball meeting said Eddy had chosen not to attend that evening’s meeting in accordance with President Donald Trump’s advice to avoid gatherings of more than 10 people.

Mayor Welch said on Monday that March and April were when her committees typically assembled their budgets for the next year, and added that her committees would continue meeting as scheduled. On Wednesday, coinciding with state-wide school and business closures and tightening restrictions on group gatherings, Welch changed course and announced that meetings would resume April 6, providing more than two weeks for committee members and concerned citizens to participate in social distancing.

Colchester plans to hold its regular city council meeting on April 6 at City Hall. It is unclear whether this will be affected by Pritzker’s tentative “Shelter In Place” order, expected to go into effect on Saturday, March 21.

