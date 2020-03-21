GALVA - Danial Alan Olander, 68 years old, from Lake Worth, FL, originally from Galva, IL, passed away in Boynton Beach, FL at 8:20 pm on March 16, 2020 from long term health complications.

A celebration of life services will be held at his home at 5:00 pm, on Saturday, March 21, 2020 and a memorial service will be held at a later date in Illinois.

Danial was born August 28, 1951 in Kewanee, the son of Harold and Helen Olander.

Survivors include his wife, Susan Olander of Lake Worth, FL; his mother, Helen Olander of Galva, IL; son Aaron Olander of TX; sister, Diane Willer of Galva; sister, Debbie Decrane of Monmoth, IL; sister, Paula of Davenport; three step children, Amber Evanson of Germany; Andy Wyant of Ft. Walten Beach, FL; abd Ashley Streitmatter of Peoria, Illinois; and three step grandchildren, Shailar Webber of Princeton, Illinois; Zoe Evanson and Aubrie Evanson both from Germany; granddaughter, Mackenzie of Texas; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Danial was preceded in death by his father Harold Olander; son, Jeffery Olander, his oldest son, and his grandparents.

He was long time employee of Revenge Pest Control until his illness got too great.

He was an amazing, one of a kind person and will be missed by everyone who knew him.