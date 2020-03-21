KEWANEE – James M. “Jim” Fultz, 85, of Kewanee, died at 5:45 p.m., Saturday, March 7, 2020.

Private services were held at Rux Funeral Home in Kewanee. Pastor Andrew Christman officiated. Burial was held in Pleasant View Cemetery where military rites were accorded by the Kewanee Veterans Council.

He was born October 3, 1934 in Kewanee, the son of Loyed and Goldie (Denton) Fultz. He married his wife of 61 years, Marcella C. Hollis in 1955 in Kewanee and she preceded him in death on October 10, 2016. Survivors include his two sisters, Naomi Brignadello of Kewanee and Martha Moutz of Wilmore, KY, three nephews; Joe William Moutz, David Fultz and Loyed Fultz and a niece, Mary Corbitt. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Mary Miller and his brother, John Fultz.

Jim graduated from Kewanee High School in 1953 never missing a day of school. He served his country in the U.S. Army. He worked at Hyster Company in Kewanee until his retirement and was a member of the First Christian Church. This obituary may be viewed and private condolences left at www.ruxfuneralhome.com.