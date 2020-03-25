Evelyn M. Hyzer

Lewistown- Evelyn M. Hyzer, 95, Lewistown, passed away at 4:37 p.m. Sunday March 22, 2020 at Clayberg Nursing Home in Cuba.

She was born April 20, 1924 in Bader, IL; the daughter of Jesse and Ethel (Danner) Baum.

She married Kenneth Hyzer in 1948, and he preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her parents, and four sisters. Survivors include two daughters, Debby Berry, Lewistown, and Rhonda (Dave) Lang, O’Fallon; four granddaughters, Emily (Shane Williams) Rohlwing, Nicole (Jason) Westerfield, Kelly (Jeff) Larson, and Courtney (Scott) Placek, and eight great-grandchildren.

Evelyn was a homemaker and had worked at the Fulton County Court House for several years. She was a former member of the Lewistown Professional Women’s Club, and had served as secretary for the Fulton County Fair Board. She enjoyed golfing and working in her yard of which she took great pride in.

Cremation will be accorded and a private family service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Clayberg Nursing Home. Condolences may be made at henrylange.com