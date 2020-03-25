Michael K. “Booger” Burgard

Canton – Michael K. “Booger” Burgard, 73, Canton, passed away 2:58 a.m. Sunday, March 22, 2020 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center.

He was born September 26, 1946 in Canton to Kenneth and Clara (Cannon) Burgard. He married Sandra Clauson May 13, 1971 in Havana, IL, she survives.

Also surviving are two children, Kyle (Kentricia) Burgard, Banner and Missy (Joey) Burgard, Bartonville; one grandchild, Skyler Burgard; two step-grandchildren, Paige and Jarrett McCoy; and one brother, John (Connie) Burgard, Canton.

Michael was preceded in death by his parents and one grandson, Jacob Burgard.

Michael worked as a fork lift driver at International Harvester and later retired from Navistar in Ohio. He was a past member of the Canton Moose Lodge 429. Michael enjoyed fishing, playing cards, hanging out with the Liars Club, and spending time with his friends and family.

Cremation rites will be accorded with Sedgwick Funeral Homes & Crematory in Canton, IL. Memorials can be made to the Ronald McDonald House or Donor’s Choice. To make online condolences you may go to www.sedgwickfuneralhomes.com