Editor’s note: This story was written and scheduled to run prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A patient transport system that would make it easier for residents to get to OSF HealthCare St. Luke Medical Center is on its way, and the beginnings of such an undertaking started after an experience by the newly-appointed president.

The story goes that several years ago, shortly after Jackie Kernan was made president of OSF St. Luke, she encountered a patient using a walker on he highwary to get to the hospital. The woman had a doctor’s appointment, but her ride had cancelled. Determined to make it to her appointment, and in spite of the heat of the day, the woman set out walking.

Kernan saw the woman and immediately helped her into her car and got her to the hospital, but the incident had a lasting impact on her, and the philanthropy department at OSF HealthCare Foundation began plans to tackle the problem.

“Out of that experience and through our conversations, that’s just one patient,” said Jake Sexton, director of philanthropy with OSF HealthCare Foundation. “But we can fully understand there are more patients like that woman.”

According to Sexton, the fundraising goal is to raise a half a million dollars for the five-year funding of a transportation system that would get people to and from their appointments at the hospital.

“We have all of our ducks in a row,” said Sexton. “We need a buy-in from our community.”

OSF HealthCare Foundation is now starting to share the project with community presentations. So far, the group has addressed both the Kewanee Rotary and the Kiwanis Club, but that’s just the start, said Sexton.

“This project is solely supported by donations. We have already received an overwhelmingly generous gift of $50,000,” said Sexton.

In addition, two other gifts of $10,000 and $12,000 have been received.

With the help of Gustafson Ford in Kewanee, the organization is already looking at vehicles that would support wheelchair access. Sexton believes the total cost of the vehicle will be around $50,000 to $65,000.

In addition to the vehicle, “volunteer recruitment is quite honestly going to be the backbone of the project,” said Sexton.

“It’s a community project in its purest sense, grassroots and community driven,” he said.

It’s also a project without end, he added. “We will be continuously fundraising for this project.”

The goal is to secure enough funds and volunteers to get the project up and running this calendar year. Going forward, Sexton said there will be other fundraisers.

“We’re positioned well to get going,” he said. “We are going to need all types of fundraisers.”

OSF HeathCare Foundation holds its big fundraiser with a golf outing in June. The money raised this year will go towards the patient transport system.

“We are asking from people in the community to please invite us to share about this project,” he said, adding that the importance of this transport system is community need and access to health care.

“I think it's for those that are at a disadvantage for not receiving care in the first place,” he said.

Anyone interested in donating to the patient transport system can contact Sexton at (309) 566-5664.

Volunteers will also be needed and anyone interested can contact Nancy VanDeSampel, project assistant of volunteer services, at (309)852-7822.