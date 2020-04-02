Students who attend Kewanee public schools will join classmates around the state today as they transition to a learn-at-home setting.

Called “e-learning,” Kewanee School Dist. 229 and Wethersfield School Dist. 230 spent the beginning of the week mapping out technological options for delivering classroom instruction to students who are stuck inside their homes as part of the governor’s nearly three-week-old stay-in-place order.

On Monday and Tuesday, the districts reached out to parents in order to deliver laptops to households and make sure they had adequate hotspot or internet connection.

“That’s what we’ve been doing this week, handing out technology devices and hot spots to families who need them,” said Wethersfield Supt. Shane Kazubowski.

Dist. 229 Supt. Chris Sullens said the district had distributed more than 650 Chromebook laptop computers to students.

Teacher aides and other school staff have helped pack and deliver the laptops, while bus drivers have used district vans and vehicles to get them there.

“They’re not driving buses right now and it’s been phenomenal to watch the way everyone has stepped up,” Sullens said.

He said families have been glad to see the arrival of district workers, who also have delivered paper packets for some assignments, even though they don’t get much face-to-face time because of social distancing restrictions.

“They’re just so happy to see you,” Sullens said of students seeing someone deliver technology equipment. “They’re just glad to see anybody from the outside world right now.”

Both districts have also continued to offer breakfasts and lunches to qualifying students, and have delivered those meals to students unable to make it to the curbside pickup service. Friday meal packages now include food for the weekend and the districts are considering an extra holiday meal while students are at home.

Kazubowski said all of the state’s schools had been scrambling to set up their e-learning programs as the state worked to finalize guidelines. Teachers have already been working with homebound students, but the e-learning program is more in-depth and counts against attendance day totals. Prior to this week, the missed school days were considered “Act of God” days and not counted against a school’s daily attendance, which is applied to a district’s funding formula.

“The staff has really stepped up, and they’ve been very creative (with lessons),” Kazubowski said. “It’s not just handing out worksheets, but you can’t duplicate (the classroom experience) minute for minute.”

Teachers at both districts were instructed to put together long-term learning plans that can be delivered online and still meet student achievement goals. At Wethersfield, teachers will “hold class” virtually from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. to directly answer student questions. For Dist. 229, the hours are 9-2:30.

Sullens said that even the teachers who don’t normally have a high-tech component in their class materials 'are really coming through” and learning new collaborative classroom technology.

He said that the focus in the first few weeks will be “re-learning” concepts that were left off last quarter.

“They will be picking up the missing pieces,” he said of district teachers. “They want it to be rigorous and they want to meet the same bar.”

At the same time, students enrolled in dural-credit courses through Black Hawk College still have to maintain passing grades to receive the college credit.

Kazubowski said the community also had stepped up at several levels to ensure the school year could continue.

“Everybody’s come together to help the kids,” he said.

“It’s been like moving an army,” Sullens said of the experience to retool the schools for an e-learning focus. “Our staff has really worked together to take this head-on.”