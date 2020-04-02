Canton- Bill Edwards, 75, Canton, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020 at his home in Canton.

He was born on April 17, 1944, in New Berlin, Illinois, to Harry and Gladys (Dearing) Edwards.

Preceding him in death are his parents and one infant brother, Byron Edwards.

He is survived by three daughters, Paige (Mark Powers) Edwards, Liverpool, Leigh Edwards, Peoria Heights, and Monica (Matthew) Stahl, Lewistown, two brothers, Larry (Carolyn) Edwards, Canton, and Don (Sandra) Edwards, Vero Beach Florida, one sister Carolyn (Bob) Runyan, Canton, and five grandchildren.

Bill retired from Caterpillar in Peoria, he also retired from Citi Link in Peoria.

Bill enjoyed his cars and researching his family’s genealogy, but most of all he loved spending time with his family. He was very generous with his time and always enjoyed helping family and friends.

Cremation rites will be accorded, Oaks-Hines Funeral Home and Crematory in Canton is entrusted with the services. A burial of his ashes will be held at a later date, at the Ashland Cemetery in Ashland, Illinois. There will be no service per his wishes.

Memorials may be made to the donor’s choice.

