On this week’s episode of the Under the Dome podcast the State Journal-Register’s Bernard Schoenburg and Doug Finke work remotely to bring you the latest updates on Illinois' response to the COVID-19 pandemic. This week they dive into Gov. Pritzker extending the stay at home order to the end of April, he acknowledges his budget proposal is out the window at this point and the projected spending plan will need revisions, what will legislators focus on when they are able to come back to the Statehouse including the budget and ethics reforms, a US bankruptcy judge rules against Bill Brady and his brothers and lastly how is the COVID-19 pandemic going to effect the Census in 2020.

