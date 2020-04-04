I am George Craft and live on our farm in Vermont Township with my wife Alcinda, who is a retired Hospice Nurse. We live in the house I have lived in my entire life. We are also in the process of filing for Century Farm status, as my Grandfather Craft purchased this land in 1920.

Alcinda and I both graduated from V.I.T. High School in 1960 ( do the math!) and have three daughters: Deirdre, has a BS in Nursing from Iowa Wesleyan and lives in a farmhouse near Vermont. Adrea has a BA from the University of Illinois and lives in Austin, Texas. Paige has an Occupational Therapist degree from St Ambrose University Iowa and lives in Kingman, Arizona, where we have spent most of the winters for the last 10 years. We are proud grandparents of four: Callie from Vermont, little George from Texas, Malachi and Micah from Arizona.

My Farm Bureau connection began with a membership in 1963 when I started farming. I was a student at Western Illinois University when in November 1962 at the Illinois Farm Bureau lAA Annual Meeting in Chicago my Dad suffered a massive stroke and passed away.

My Mom gave me the opportunity to assume the farming operations, so farming sort of chose me. My Farm Bureau involvement started when I was elected to the Fulton Service Company board, serving as Vice President and President. Fulton Service Company and Knox County Oil Company merged in 1971 to form Spoon River FS, where I again served as Vice President and President. Spoon River FS is now a part of West Central FS Inc. I later was honored to serve on both the Illinois Grain and FS Inc. Boards.

These combined to form GROWMARK. I had the privilege to serve on that board until I retired from it in 1997.

One of the opportunities that came as a result of my coop board tenure was a chance to go to Czechoslovakia in February of 1992 with the organization VOCA (Volunteers in Cooperative Assistance), a division of the U.S. State Department. We were to advise and assist a 5000 acre coop state farm that was evolving from a government-run command system to a much more free demand system as a result of the "Velvet Revolution" led by elected President Vaclav Hovel after the fall of the Iron Curtain. This farm had over 250 employees, grew several crops, had a dairy, and farrow to finish operations. The machinery, though fairly new, resembled what we in America used in the 1950's and the livestock enterprises were also very 'old school'. I was able to return in 1994 for VOCA and worked with my brother in law, Phil Richmond, to help two Czech brothers who were trying to make a success of combining several small privately owned acreages into a profitable enterprise. Part of this trip allowed us to visit the 1992 farm. The progress that had been made was incredible, as they had followed most of our recommendations and were well on their way to profitably.

In 1993 neighboring farmer Robert Fleming and I decided to pool our equipment and farm together. We each had about the same number of acres and we both were employing no-till, strip-till and variable rate lime and fertilizer on a grid system provided by our FS member company. This partnership was secured mostly by a handshake and lasted until I retired from farming in 2006.

Today our farm is farmed by the Rector Family; Leland, Tyler and Leighton. Leland's Dad, Gene, and I marvel at the modern equipment and technology. They let us drive their John Deere tractors and Freightliner trucks.

Life is Good.