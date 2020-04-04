The director of parks and recreation called a special meeting Thursday to discuss several pressing issues, including how to address trespassing at the parks and employee hours.

In an effort to practice social distancing, the board held the meeting at the 19th Hole Restaurant rather than the cramped quarters of the park office building.

“Everyone had their own table,” Brian Johnson said.

After holding a discussion with Duane Stevens, public health administrator of Henry/Stark County Health Department, Johnson told the board that he was implementing the health department’s suggestion of placing yellow caution tape and signs at all of the playgrounds, basketball courts, the skateboard park and other recreational areas, which are now off limits to the public because of the stay-in-place order from the Illinois Governor.

In addition to speaking with the health department, Johnson said he spoke with Kewanee Police Chief Troy Ainley, who agreed to work with the park district to keep residents out of the recreational areas.

“We want people to understand that they can’t be there,” Johnson said.

After four different trips through town on Thursday visiting four different parks, Johnson said he was happy to see not one person where they shouldn’t be.

“I thought some of the tape would be ripped down and some of the signs removed,” Johnson said, following reports that some people had used playground equipment that is supposed to be off limits.

If it does happen the park district will be ready.

“We’ll keep putting them back up,” the director said.

The board also discussed how to address employee hours of both part-time and full-time workers.

“This is kind of new to everybody, so I can’t go to my policy books,” Johnson said, adding that he was looking for guidance from his commissioners as to how to proceed for the month of April.

Johnson said April is usually the time where the park district begins to bring back its part-time workers for mowing.

The board advised Johnson to stay the course with the full-time employees, who will continue to work as needed, and to call the part-time workers back when necessary.

Currently, the park district employs four full-time workers, who Johnson said will help keep the parks mowed. But with the warmer weather in the forecast, he said the park district could start calling back part-time workers two at a time.

“We’ve been fine up until this point,” he said. “My guess is the grass is going to start shooting up.”

Other items discussed at the meeting:

The board voted to spend $4,000 for a parking pad near the basketball courts at Northeast Park.

In an effort to keep park walkers safer, the board voted to paint the crosswalk at Elm and 11th Streets bright yellow. The crosswalk crosses over the walking path at Northeast Park.

The board asked Johnson to get a price for pouring blacktop at Chautauqua Park to replace a gravel drive that is washing away from rain.