KEWANEE - Lois M. Werkheiser, 92, of rural Kewanee, passed away at 10:04 p.m. Saturday April 4, 2020 at her home with her family by her side.

Due to the restrictions of the COVID 19 a private funeral service will be held at Rux Funeral Home in Galva with her family. Pastor Andrew Christman will officiate. There will be no visitation. Burial will be at Evergreen Memorial Gardens in rural Kewanee. Memorials may be directed to the State Road Community Church and may be sent to Rux Funeral Home, 313 Market St, Galva, IL, 61434. The family does plan to have a celebration of her life at a later time.

Lois was born February 13, 1928 in Galva Township, the daughter of George A. and Anna (Schieler) Huffman. She married Dale C. Werkheiser on November 2, 1950 in Kewanee and he preceded her in death on September 23, 2007. She was also preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by a daughter, Carol (Lyle) Little of Galva, five sons, Allan (Barbara) Werkheiser of Kewanee, Warren (Rita) Werkheiser of Galva, Ronald (Vicky) Werkheiser of Kewanee, Mike (Melissa) Werkheiser of Galva and Kevin (Terri) Werkheiser of Lynn Center, ten grandchildren: Wade (Rebecca) Werkheiser, Beth (Jay) Hale, Dan Underwood, Molly (Chris) Kocan, Eric Werkheiser, Carl (Nichol) Werkeiser, Ryan Werkheiser, Taylor Werkheiser, Tori Werkheiser and Walker Werkheiser, ten great grandchildren; Danielle Underwood, Jake, Katie and Sarah Kocan, Blake Werkheiser, Grayson, Baylor and Bristol Hale and Daelyn and Chasen Werkheiser and one great-great grandchild, Camrie Underwood.

She graduated from Galva High School in 1946 and still enjoyed gathering for the monthly reunions with her remaining classmates. She was a member of the State Road Community Church and its Burns Social Circle. She was also a member of Home Extension. In her earlier years, she had worked at the First National Bank in Galva, the Woolworth Co. in Kewanee, and the Farm House in rural Kewanee. She was a full- time homemaker, working diligently to raise her family. She also worked beside her husband on the family farm. Lois was very proud of her family and enjoyed following their activities over the years. She loved all animals, especially her cat, Smokey.