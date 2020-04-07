MACOMB — The city council held a public hearing Monday on participation in the Downstate Small Business Stabilization Program, Community Development Coordinator John Bannon said the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity will be awarding maximum grants of $25,000 per business.

Bannon said Macomb must submit separate resolutions to the state for each local application accepted by the city. He said it would then be up to the DCEO to make the grant awards.

Mayor Mike Inman said the Macomb Area Chamber of Commerce and the Macomb Area Economic Development Corporation would assist the city in making local businesses aware of the grant availabilities.

Aldermen participated in the council meeting by telephone conference call and there was public opportunity to view the meeting as a video stream on YouTube. Inman said a similar setup would be used next week for a committee of the whole meeting and public hearing on the next city budget.

The city council heard first reading this week of the budget ordinance. The new city budget totals slightly more than $30 million.

In other business, aldermen heard first reading of a proposed ordinance to raise the monthly garbage collection fee by one dollar to $20.26 and to raise the residential debt service payment on water service to eight dollars per meter plus a minimum charge of $5.04 per cubic foot. The increases would take effect May 1.

The council also voted to approve a contract with Laverdiere Construction for work on replacing cast iron water mains in the northwest area of Macomb. The city received a $500,000 grant for the project but Laverdiere's bid totaled nearly $745,000.

Public Works Director Alice Ohrtmann said Laverdiere has agreed to hold off on signing a contract until May 15 in hopes that Macomb can receive state permission to reduce the scope of the work to about $525,000.

Bannon reported that the state census response rate is now at 49.4 percent and that the city response rate is 42 percent.

The council voted to approve new city maps reflecting annexations and changes in zoning. Aldermen also adopted a city ordinance to allow for the sale of surplus property.

