LEWISTOWN-The Fulton County Board voted unanimously by those present to extend the MOU (Memorandum of Understanding) with the employees’ union at a special meeting conducted Tuesday.

To comply with the number of people allowed to gather in the same room, those wishing to participate are able to use a dedicated line allowing them to listen in including board members.

The board had voted two weeks prior to allow Department Heads at the Courthouse to manage their employees how they saw fit including rotating employees' time off with pay (pay that had been placed in the budget previously).

The board agreed at the first meeting they would subsequently meet every two weeks to discuss the situation.

County Board Chairman, Patrick O’Brian said he had spoken with Courthouse Department Heads, and the Highway Department.

Both said everything was working out fine.

Employees at Clayberg Nursing Home and the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department are exempt.

Further, O’Brian said he spoke with Trudy Williams, President of AFSCME Local 3433 and an employee at the courthouse.

O’Brian noted she said things were ‘fine’ on their end.

The MOU was extended two additional weeks.

O’Brian explained any Federal or State laws would supersede county or local laws and that topic will be discussed further at their regular April meeting.