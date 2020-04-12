I have dedicated my life to helping and protecting people—particularly those in the Midwest. With an admiration and passion for flight, I have served in the Illinois Army National Guard, for the Department of Defense in Chicago, and as an emergency medical services (EMS) helicopter pilot. Through this experience, I have gained an understanding of the importance of aircraft for both civilians and military, and I have learned that these methods of transportation can be especially critical during emergency medical situations.

Unfortunately, I have seen and experienced my fair share of accidents and tragic events during my tenure as an EMS helicopter pilot—gun shots, automobile crashes, ATV accidents, and other severe medical emergencies to name a few. In every instance where an air ambulance was deployed, on-the-ground emergency responders deemed them critically necessary. Typically, these patients were in such dire straits that they required immediate specialized care, often at an advanced hospital, and could not risk traveling far distances and the potential for traffic delays.

It may seem that these emergency instances are rare and so are the use of air ambulances, but that is simply not the case. As more and more hospitals close in rural areas, these services are more common and important than ever before. In fact, it is estimated that more than 85 million Americans in rural places require helicopter services to reach a trauma center within an hour.

Putting my profession aside, I am a resident of a rural locale. I want to ensure that my family and community have access to these increasingly important services during an emergency. Without them, we could be faced with a healthcare crisis.

Air ambulances are quite simply the fastest, safest and most efficient way to get to a Trauma 1 or Trauma 2 Center—especially from a rural area, which could be miles or hours away. These specialty choppers are also equipped with essential medical supplies and have highly trained staff on board ready to aid a patient in need.

While it’s clear that there is a critical need for air ambulances, the companies that provide these services are in a vulnerable state. But Washington lawmakers have the opportunity to prevent these facilities from being put out of business. Lawmakers need to protect patients from surprise billing and hold insurance companies accountable. I am hopeful that Illinois lawmakers will support legislation that preserves air medical services and all their lifesaving capabilities.

Samuel Cain lives in Dahinda. He currently serves as an emergency medical services helicopter pilot.